(The Sun)   If you're in England and want to get your eyebrows done, better make your appointment quick (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someday we're gonna look back at this like

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The Chinese word for "closed salons" also means "opportunity".

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Seriously farkers, GIS "brittish model unibrow."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Acidicnads: Seriously farkers, GIS "brittish model unibrow."

[Fark user image 425x521]


Gah. The eyebrows are fixable, but what happened to her top lip to make it twice the size of her lower one?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
sharbear
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
But they don't get their teeth done.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Can't decide between a Kahlo or a Sharpie Fine Point.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

what's going here?
 
