 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NW Florida Daily News)   10 hours, 17.5 miles, 5 jellyfish stings: Because she could   (nwfdailynews.com) divider line
12
    More: Florida, Santa Rosa Sound, Santa Rosa County, Florida, Navarre Beach, Florida, Santa Rosa Island, Florida, Pensacola Beach, Florida, Jellyfish, 17.5-mile swim, food truck pilot program  
•       •       •

638 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Aug 2020 at 8:05 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She turned herself into a pickle?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
As an aside, some joke about chickpeas.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Isn't that Just Another Friday In Florida?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Swim on, badass! Eff those jellyfish!
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Later on she'll find Sarah Connor...
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I've heard of all sorts of support animals but never a support kayak.  Maybe they meant support yak.
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: I've heard of all sorts of support animals but never a support kayak.  Maybe they meant support yak.


A yak named kay?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

sardonicobserver: NotThatGuyAgain: I've heard of all sorts of support animals but never a support kayak.  Maybe they meant support yak.

A yak named kay?


Were it to have trouble with the swim it could ride a manatee named Hugh.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'd like to pee on her jellyfish stings
 
stuffy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I swam the length of the public swimming pool once.
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
has been a swimmer for most of her life.


she's 19.  A lot of things she does, she's done most of her life.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Take a Lyft, maybe?
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.