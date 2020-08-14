 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Minneapolis Star Tribune)   Minneapolis police officer who was fired over Christmas tree decorations gets his job back. Subby thinks some people will have a problem with this   (startribune.com) divider line
33
    More: Awkward, Arbitration, Constable, Police brutality, Police, Minneapolis Police Department, former Minneapolis police officer, Chief Medaria Arradondo, Arbitral tribunal  
•       •       •

1354 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Aug 2020 at 7:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A bag of Takis and a cup from Popeye's are racist stereotypes? Guess I've been out of the bigot loop.
 
Chuck87 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It looks like this is the Christmas tree.  Are funyuns considered racist?
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, now that he's a well known racist with very low IQ and no interpersonal skills, police officer was his only job choice.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now I want a Popeye's sammich.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Defense attorneys are gonna love this cop.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chuck87: It looks like this is the Christmas tree.  Are funyuns considered racist?


I can't make out the can on my phone, if it's Colt 45 or another malt liquor I might be swayed to believe it's all a bad play on stereotypes. Otherwise, I don't get it, either.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A former Minneapolis police officer who was with racist items two years ago..."

Was he?
 
Holy Carp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are those malt liquor cans and menthols too?  Racist farking pig.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They can't be fixed.

Defund the police.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The finest ornaments come from Heilmark

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Pert: "A former Minneapolis police officer who was with racist items two years ago..."

Was he?


it depends on what your definition of was, is.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

WTP 2: Pert: "A former Minneapolis police officer who was with racist items two years ago..."

Was he?

it depends on what your definition of was, is.


What does Was (Not Was) have to do with it?
 
weege001
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
No problem with his decorations.
Snowflakes gonna snowflake
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Wow. The amount of people not seeing it is interesting. I'm sure they don't hear the Racism in Make America Great Again either.
Meh. At least they'll have company.......
.
..
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
He should have been fired just for his poor taste in decorating alone.
 
morg
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
decorating a tree in the lobby of the Fourth Precinct station with a pack of menthol cigarettes, a can of Steel Reserve malt liquor, police tape, a bag of Takis snacks and a cup from Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen.

1. This guy shouldn't be allowed to work in a job that requires absolute neutrality. He's shown his stripes. His career should be over.
2. Does he have a Secret Santa going because I'm as white as white can be but that sounds like a good Christmas morning to me?
 
portnoyd
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What makes this worse is this guy probably thought he was being funny when this is as low effort as you can get.
 
morg
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

WTP 2: it depends on what your definition of was, is.


lindalouwho: What does Was (Not Was) have to do with it?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Who authorized a Christmas tree in a govt facility that person should be fired
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"a pack of menthol cigarettes, a can of Steel Reserve malt liquor, police tape, a bag of Takis snacks and a cup from Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen."

Yeah, that's racist, but only if the cigarettes are 'Ports.
 
Mr. Lepage
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I believe it's pronounced "Mini in apple is."
 
nanim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It looks like they were told 'go decorate the tree' and instead of buying decor they just took stuff out of the trash.  Is that what they told the judge?

/ just looked at the pic, dnrtfa
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Wow. The amount of people not seeing it is interesting. I'm sure they don't hear the Racism in Make America Great Again either.
Meh. At least they'll have company.......


Not seeing what? When there's nothing to see...

The Racism in Make America Great Again is completely in your mind. But you can claim that it's racist. White punk that you are.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
pack of menthol cigarettes, a can of Steel Reserve malt liquor, police tape, a bag of Takis snacks and a cup from Popeyes


Come on now, there was clearly a theme.
 
Madaynun [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Are we dividing by zero?
A "Person of Color" can be Racist against another "Person of Color"
AFROMAN - Cold Fro-T-5 [Explicit] (Official Video)
Youtube 8j8wIVJ-gr8


NSFW
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
can't everyone imagine The argument coming from a lawyer "is my client the racist? or is everybody who sees these items as part of  stereotype the actual racist? Don't project what is in your heart on my client"  Hire Dave chappelle to give the argument and it would be gold
 
Madaynun [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: can't everyone imagine The argument coming from a lawyer "is my client the racist? or is everybody who sees these items as part of  stereotype the actual racist? Don't project what is in your heart on my client"  Hire Dave chappelle, and Chris Rockto give the argument and it would be gold.
 
stuffy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
No Union like a Cop Union.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
While I'll buy that many don't see the racism in the objects here (I don't), just what was the intent of decorating  tree with this odd stuff? I'm curious what the completely innocent explanation must be.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

edmo: While I'll buy that many don't see the racism in the objects here (I don't), just what was the intent of decorating  tree with this odd stuff? I'm curious what the completely innocent explanation must be.


He messed up Thanksgiving and Christmas and put what he was thankful for on the tree
 
Madaynun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
the real crime here is that all of the Decorations are EMPTY!
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 1 minute ago  

skyotter: Defense attorneys are gonna love this cop.


Right, because he's going to make sure they have plenty of people to process into taking plea deals for crimes they didn't commit.  Don't make money on the big trials with low income people, make money on low income people through quantity.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.