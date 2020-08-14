 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SFGate)   If you ever wanted to know how long a fart lingers in a Bart train, here's the answer; also, what is wrong with you?   (sfgate.com) divider line
37
    More: Dumbass, Transport, Automobile, Transit map, Flatulence, Vehicle, Bay Area Rapid Transit, Twitter user Mike Spinney, Van  
•       •       •

545 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Aug 2020 at 6:35 PM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is a Bart train, Subby?
Does it run from Springfield to Shelbyville?
 
fusillade762
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Used to ride that thing to work every day for quite a while.  Good times.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Y'all remember flash mobs?

Fart Gangs...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

sirrerun: What is a Bart train, Subby?
Does it run from Springfield to Shelbyville?


(SF) Bay Area Rapid Transit.    Shoulda been acronymized.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

sirrerun: What is a Bart train, Subby?
Does it run from Springfield to Shelbyville?


No, that's a Monorail!
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

sirrerun: What is a Bart train, Subby?
Does it run from Springfield to Shelbyville?


Flyover state questioning detected...
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fresno Area Rapid Transit?
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Have they published a BART Fart Chart?
 
morg
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: sirrerun: What is a Bart train, Subby?
Does it run from Springfield to Shelbyville?

(SF) Bay Area Rapid Transit.    Shoulda been acronymized.


Let's not even get into the Marta train although it's my understanding that several already have. Farts are the least of your worries.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
BART has been hit hard by the pandemic. Ridership for Monday, July 27 was 43,318, representing an 89% drop compared to their budget projections.

Public transit is going to be completely farked (ridership wise) for quite awhile.  At least until there's an effective vaccine; probably longer.
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Schlubbe: Have they published a BART Fart Chart?


The fart chart is only one part. They must also impart the shart as mentioned in the art.
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Geotpf: BART has been hit hard by the pandemic. Ridership for Monday, July 27 was 43,318, representing an 89% drop compared to their budget projections.

Public transit is going to be completely farked (ridership wise) for quite awhile.  At least until there's an effective vaccine; probably longer.


yup. I know that I am getting a kick out of these replies. BART misses me, I'm sure.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Geotpf: BART has been hit hard by the pandemic. Ridership for Monday, July 27 was 43,318, representing an 89% drop compared to their budget projections.

Public transit is going to be completely farked (ridership wise) for quite awhile.  At least until there's an effective vaccine; probably longer.


Especially when you have to exclude 2/3 - 3/4 of the seats for riders.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: sirrerun: What is a Bart train, Subby?
Does it run from Springfield to Shelbyville?

(SF) Bay Area Rapid Transit.    Shoulda been acronymized.


Maybe Subby is British.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i have altered my diet to make my farts smellier. a few weeks ago i was on a bus, and farted a ton. no one noticed. so i have been eating more cabbage, beans and broccoli.
 
morg
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
And we could go with the Septac train. Doesn't smell good anyway, a fart might improve things.

/a little bit of of a stretch but forgive me
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Back when I was a field technician going between hotels in Las Vegas for internet room calls, a favorite past time was to fart inside of an elevator. Then when the doors opened up to let someone on, I'd step off.

The doors would close, and I would hear the guffaws and gasps of people who were ingesting the foulest of stenches from my very bowels I left behind for them.

As the elevator started to move away and I knew they couldn't reopen the doors, I would laugh very loudly at them, and listen to their wails and screams in the trapped little metal room of their own personal hell. Which only made me laugh harder.
 
jtown
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Used to ride that thing to work every day for quite a while.  Good times.


Back in the 70s, we'd ride the BART from the Colosseum after an A's game to Hayward. Those crowded evening trains were a festival of near panic at times for Ma and her claustrophobia.

I miss my childhood in the Bay Area.
 
Strongbeerrules
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Don't eat a cow, man.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Optimal_Illusion: fusillade762: Used to ride that thing to work every day for quite a while.  Good times.

Back in the 70s, we'd ride the BART from the Colosseum after an A's game to Hayward. Those crowded evening trains were a festival of near panic at times for Ma and her claustrophobia.

I miss my childhood in the Bay Area.


Er... it's changed more than you're probably imagining.
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I've wondered how office etiquette would be different if farts were, in fact, visible.

Also... Green, brown or purple?
 
dbaggins
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: foulest of stenches from my very bowels I left behind for them.


You are cruel and funny.  You should also see a doctor.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Schlubbe: Have they published a BART Fart Chart?


In part, but at heart the BART Fart Chart tarts kept confusing it with the the Dart Mart Cart at the start.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If there's a really bad one lingering in the tunnels, they stop the train for a while and tell the passengers that they have to get out and realign the rails.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

maxheck: I've wondered how office etiquette would be different if farts were, in fact, visible.

Also... Green, brown or purple?


Rainbow, biatches.
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Optimal_Illusion: fusillade762: Used to ride that thing to work every day for quite a while.  Good times.

Back in the 70s, we'd ride the BART from the Colosseum after an A's game to Hayward. Those crowded evening trains were a festival of near panic at times for Ma and her claustrophobia.

I miss my childhood in the Bay Area.

Er... it's changed more than you're probably imagining.


Aside from a couple of stays in Heyward and Union City, we were inner city urban Natives in East Oakland. The nearby park was known locally as "Wino Park", to give you an idea. Google Street View has shown me what sort of visual changes have happened, and friends who stayed in contact after the family moved back to Oklahoma have kept us up on how the city has fared in the decades since.
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Schlubbe: Have they published a BART Fart Chart?

In part, but at heart the BART Fart Chart tarts kept confusing it with the the Dart Mart Cart at the start.


You can take that to heart.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Schlubbe: Have they published a BART Fart Chart?

In part, but at heart the BART Fart Chart tarts kept confusing it with the the Dart Mart Cart at the start.


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Eff that: just fine them for farting like WMATA does for eating and drinking and talking too loudly on your phone. Also make the trains periodically catch fire for no reason like WMATA does.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
One Friday in college my dinner consisted of two cans of beefaroni, eaten right from the can and several warm cans of Old Style beer (forgot to put the case in the fridge).

Went to a fraternity party and crop dusted the dance floor.  It took a minute to distribute  but that floor cleared out.  It was truly terrible.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

KidKorporate: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Schlubbe: Have they published a BART Fart Chart?

In part, but at heart the BART Fart Chart tarts kept confusing it with the the Dart Mart Cart at the start.

[i.redd.it image 560x840]


KidKorporate: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Schlubbe: Have they published a BART Fart Chart?

In part, but at heart the BART Fart Chart tarts kept confusing it with the the Dart Mart Cart at the start.

[i.redd.it image 560x840]


Ah, I forgot the stalwart Blart - that wasn't smart - but I won't bogart the kickstart posted by my counterpart.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
As I read subby's headline, I thought that the BART fart train would be more appropriately known as the BRAP train.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: KidKorporate: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Schlubbe: Have they published a BART Fart Chart?

In part, but at heart the BART Fart Chart tarts kept confusing it with the the Dart Mart Cart at the start.

[i.redd.it image 560x840]

KidKorporate: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Schlubbe: Have they published a BART Fart Chart?

In part, but at heart the BART Fart Chart tarts kept confusing it with the the Dart Mart Cart at the start.

[i.redd.it image 560x840]

Ah, I forgot the stalwart Blart - that wasn't smart - but I won't bogart the kickstart posted by my counterpart.


Hmm - sorry about the double quote.  Damn posting system took a cuisinart to my art "/
 
true okie doke
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Del Tha Funkee Homosapien - If You Must - Lyrics
Youtube clNtRWFtlnQ
 
Lipspinach
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Acidicnads: sirrerun: What is a Bart train, Subby?
Does it run from Springfield to Shelbyville?

Flyover state questioning detected...


Really? WhyTF would anyone who hasn't been to SF know what the BART is? I live in Toronto and only know what it is because I've been hearing people complain about it on FARK for forever. Do you have any idea what the TTC is?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Lipspinach: Acidicnads: sirrerun: What is a Bart train, Subby?
Does it run from Springfield to Shelbyville?

Flyover state questioning detected...

Really? WhyTF would anyone who hasn't been to SF know what the BART is? I live in Toronto and only know what it is because I've been hearing people complain about it on FARK for forever. Do you have any idea what the TTC is?


TTC
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.