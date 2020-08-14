 Skip to content
(News4Jax)   If you're headed to the beach with your kids you might as well bring your drugs, gun and your porn   (news4jax.com) divider line
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Investigators said police found meth, LSD, a gun and pornography in the car that Tiffany Smith, 31, and Cody Smith, 32, were driving.


Is pornography illegal?
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't forget the lube, daddy!
 
rogrtheshrubber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lebhf​j​STtSA
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, sometimes you need to come prepared. After all, once you're locked into a serious drug collection, the tendency is to push it as far as you can go...
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

There were children and porn in the car, SOOHW - Them're evil pedophiles and dope fiends fer chrissakes!

/news stations know that people caught in circumstances like that have farkall chance in court with a defamation suit, so they do this bullshiat
//ladies and gentlemen of the jury, my client was... "Shut up porn freak child molester!"
///wish I was joking
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was a kid we hid our stuff under our bed.

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

It might be when 9 and 10 year old children are present.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Way ahead of you, subby.
 
tasteme [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I hate when people take drugs at the beach. Like the police.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

There were children and porn in the car, SOOHW - Them're evil pedophiles and dope fiends fer chrissakes!

/news stations know that people caught in circumstances like that have farkall chance in court with a defamation suit, so they do this bullshiat
//ladies and gentlemen of the jury, my client was... "Shut up porn freak child molester!"
///wish I was joking


How about the gun and LSD?
 
Kooj
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Y'all focused on the pr0n. But the gun was probably also not a problem, and TFA doesn't say they were charged with any gun- or pr0n-related crime.

In Georgia those who can legally possess a handgun can have it in their car.

Might be a problem if the kids could get control of the gun.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

There were children and porn in the car, SOOHW - Them're evil pedophiles and dope fiends fer chrissakes!

/news stations know that people caught in circumstances like that have farkall chance in court with a defamation suit, so they do this bullshiat
//ladies and gentlemen of the jury, my client was... "Shut up porn freak child molester!"
///wish I was joking

How about the gun and LSD?


How about it?  Were they doing it and shooting people?  Were the kids messing with it or even able to get at it?  If not, no I really don't give a single fark.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Shiat. In Georgia, that's 3/4 of the requirements to open a licensed daycare. The 4th is Jarts.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Get yourself some lawyers and you can have yourself a coup.
 
