(Some Kanniget)   It's a simple question of weight ratios. A five ounce bird could not carry a 16 ounce frozen food bar   (marketingdive.com) divider line
20
526 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Aug 2020 at 4:53 PM (1 hour ago)



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are you suggesting frozen food bars migrate?

/Oblig.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What kind of swallow was this?
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AlgaeRancher: What kind of swallow was this?


At least it wasn't a spit.
 
meatwhistle [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
An African swallow maybe, but not a European swallow .
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Is the frozen food bar from the fjords?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I used to like Kind bars just because it was a relatively nutritious high-quality snack but they're starting to get a little too ambitious like so many burgeoning expanding companies do. Stick to the basics mofos
 
Fano
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What would you do for a Klondike bar?
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Plant based? Milka milk chocolate is taking a different approach.

Monty Python- Holy Grail Cow-tapult
Youtube JQ8jGqdE2iw
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Been done.  They made 9300+, killed six people on a church picnic.

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
johnny_stingray
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

meatwhistle: An African swallow maybe, but not a European swallow .


In fact, there are several varieties of African Swallow, and they differ substantially.  Which one do you mean?
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Carrier pigeons really are an analogy for our society. Once they were valuable and an integral part of early communications that benefited society.

But, look at them now. A bunch of homeless, poor, rejects of society. No longer are the noble carrier pigeons valued, because no pigeon is valued anymore. So, as a result only the most egotistical, sociopathic, and criminal sre able to survive.

/like The Departed, but with birds
 
cwheelie [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
As God is my witness I thought fr....... wait, I'll go out and come in again
 
The Red Zone [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Fano: What would you do for a Klondike bar?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
axeeugene
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It could grip it by the wrapper.
 
jtown
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
monty python-witch scene
Youtube yp_l5ntikaU
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's just as well. If my frozen food bar has a husk, I'm not eating it.
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

johnny_stingray: meatwhistle: An African swallow maybe, but not a European swallow .

In fact, there are several varieties of African Swallow, and they differ substantially.  Which one do you mean?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Suppose two swallows carried it together?

No, they'd have to have it on a line.
 
meatwhistle [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MBooda: johnny_stingray: meatwhistle: An African swallow maybe, but not a European swallow .

In fact, there are several varieties of African Swallow, and they differ substantially.  Which one do you mean?

[Fark user image 316x171] [View Full Size image _x_]


But then of course, uh, African swallows are non-migratory.
 
nemisonic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

berylman: I used to like Kind bars just because it was a relatively nutritious high-quality snack but they're starting to get a little too ambitious like so many burgeoning expanding companies do. Stick to the basics mofos


After the second crown my Dentist and I figured out it was time to stop buying Kjnd bars...
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

