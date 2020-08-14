 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   It may be time to reevaluate your life if you rob a lemonade stand at gunpoint   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As the old saying goes:  "When life hands you lemons, MAKE WITH THE MONEY AND NOBODY GET HURT!"
 
spiritplumber [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Typography | Cave Johnson Lemons
Youtube Dt6iTwVIiMM
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. When life gives you bullets, make... bullet-ade?
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Giveth thy lute
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dumbasses, the money is in the banana stand not the lemonade stand.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I TOLD YOU I WAS HARD CORE!
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is reparations
Youtube XzZLlsxNcpE
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Life doesn't give you lemons! You have to force life to hand over those damn lemons.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol. And the UK has the nerve to say we have the crime problem.

Click.

fark.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Reported for calling out Farkers in threads where they aren't present
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Squeeze that trigger, baby, till the blood runs down my leg.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Seems like a small price for getting beaten and killed.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thirteen is a weird age to be running a lemonade stand. They were running it all summer so it's not like some six yr olds set up shop for the day and eveyone bought a cup because you want to be a part of their pretend business. Is that a hearse in the driveway?
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that worse than stealing from girl scouts?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Robbing isn't looting.
 
ALFER69
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Surveillance video captured the moment Jude Peterson and his friend were robbed outside his home in Peoria, southwest of Chicago,
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Protesting isn't robbing or looting.
Cops beating people isn't law enforcement.
We're learning a lot today.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I haven't learned anything.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Well that's what you get for reading a decades-old news aggregator site.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Er... minivans have existed for a while now.

That looks like an Odyssey.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's a great place to rob if you want any..... grapes.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

It's an even stranger age to be committing armed robbery.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
scurvy does crazy things to a man

/ahrgggg
 
Mouser
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

It plays in Peoria.
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

protesting is looting-adjacent
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Have you ever tried to rob a lemonade stand, subby? Gunpoint is the only language those savages understand.
 
morg
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Katwang
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So, because the cops didn't get their protection money...
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Thug life chooses you.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Doot. Doot. Dootdoodoodledoot.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Ummm... why does she have Joe Exotic hair?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mouser: It plays in Peoria.


Please tip your waitresses, folks. Try the veal.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Looting is why PD's wound up with military grade weapons, restraints and assorted tactical gear.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

I GIS'd that and got this :-\

Hypnotized White Girl Thinks She's Asian
Youtube HaCel_GJcOI
 
