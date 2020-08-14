 Skip to content
(Toronto Star)   Winnipeg officer justified in shooting teen with machete. How they managed to load bullets into a machete still unclear   (thestar.com) divider line
40
•       •       •

40 Comments
 
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Naw subby, you got it all backwards

pcbheaven.comView Full Size
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

croesius: Naw subby, you got it all backwards

[pcbheaven.com image 441x286]


That's a very stupid contraption.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: croesius: Naw subby, you got it all backwards

[pcbheaven.com image 441x286]

That's a very stupid contraption.


You obviously haven't seen that guy's youtube channel.  His whole thing is very stupid contraptions.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ShavedOrangutan: ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: croesius: Naw subby, you got it all backwards

[pcbheaven.com image 441x286]

That's a very stupid contraption.

You obviously haven't seen that guy's youtube channel.  His whole thing is very stupid contraptions.


Another correction:  His whole thing is very well-made, stupid contraptions.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SansNeural: ShavedOrangutan: ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: croesius: Naw subby, you got it all backwards

[pcbheaven.com image 441x286]

That's a very stupid contraption.

You obviously haven't seen that guy's youtube channel.  His whole thing is very stupid contraptions.

Another correction:  His whole thing is very well-made, stupid contraptions.


I don't question his craftsmanship, only judgement
 
Bajtaur [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brochete is on the Winnipeg police force?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the lumberjacks still don't care?
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno man.  He looks pretty lethal to me.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thefatbasturd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah come at somebody wielding a machete and I'm not going to ne too upset if you get shot. "He bringa a machete, you bring a gun. THAT'S the Winnipeg way..."
 
gunga galunga [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Approves of the headline.
 
extroverted_suicide
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The bullets don't go in the machete, the machetes come out of the gun.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 ACAB*

*void in Canada
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was probably expecting the officer to have a spoon, for one of the classic knifey spoony standoffs
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

croesius: Naw subby, you got it all backwards

[pcbheaven.com image 441x286]


what kind of bees is he keeping?!
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Winnipeg really that shiatty a place to live? Yes, it likely is. It's really farking cold and people still seem upset about Eric's Trip breaking up
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  

croesius: Naw subby, you got it all backwards

[pcbheaven.com image 441x286]


Came for this, leaving satisfied.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why you should always go with rocket powered chainsaw launchers :P

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is another, of many, examples as to why you need a "high capacity" magazine for a firearm.

Kid was shot 3-4 times and wasn't fazed at all.  He kept coming at the officer.  Officer fired another volley and hit the kid around 1-2 more times.  Sounds like the cop fired around 10 shots total.  And that's not even bad marksmanship.  A handgun is not an accurate weapon.  Firing around 10 times and hitting 5 times is pretty good for a moving target.

10 shots to incapacitate a single individual.  Imagine if there had been more attackers.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But he was peacefully making a withdrawal from the convenience store!
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.stack.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

houstondragon: That's why you should always go with rocket powered chainsaw launchers :P

[Fark user image image 425x255]


Almost posted this before reading the thread. *Shakes tiny thumbs up*
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fzumrk [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: SansNeural: ShavedOrangutan: ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: croesius: Naw subby, you got it all backwards

[pcbheaven.com image 441x286]

That's a very stupid contraption.

You obviously haven't seen that guy's youtube channel.  His whole thing is very stupid contraptions.

Another correction:  His whole thing is very well-made, stupid contraptions.

I don't question his craftsmanship, only judgement


The fact that Joerg normally shuns wearing any safety gear will tell you that even he thinks that's an especially dangerous design.
 
joker420
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Cops should shoot more criminals.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
CBC has a story with a video of the shooting here.

You can see just how close this kid got to the officer before the cop resorted to lethal force it says a lot for the quality of the officers involved that they gave him every opportunity before shooting him.
 
whosits_112 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: [Fark user image image 380x360]


Canadian Jason is very polite.

"Hey there, bud, is it OK if I kill ya for farkin in the cabin, eh?"
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Teenagers as a rule are stupid about the real world
 
The Third Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

LewDux: Is Winnipeg really that shiatty a place to live? Yes, it likely is. It's really farking cold and people still seem upset about Eric's Trip breaking up


Whoa!  I haven't seen that Propaghandi album before....
 
FightDirector [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: This is another, of many, examples as to why you need a "high capacity" magazine for a firearm.

Kid was shot 3-4 times and wasn't fazed at all.  He kept coming at the officer.  Officer fired another volley and hit the kid around 1-2 more times.  Sounds like the cop fired around 10 shots total.  And that's not even bad marksmanship.  A handgun is not an accurate weapon.  Firing around 10 times and hitting 5 times is pretty good for a moving target.

10 shots to incapacitate a single individual.  Imagine if there had been more attackers.


While nothing you said is factually wrong, you have made the mistake of saying it on Fark. Saying words which can be characterized by a motivated observer as not actively anti-gun are not acceptable on this premises.  Please remain where you are while the WhidbeySquad finalizes the location of your account for termination.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

LewDux: Is Winnipeg really that shiatty a place to live? Yes, it likely is. It's really farking cold and people still seem upset about Eric's Trip breaking up


Also, who wasn't upset about Eric's Trip breaking up?  Other than Eric's Trip.
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

whosits_112: EdgeRunner: [Fark user image image 380x360]

Canadian Jason is very polite.

"Hey there, bud, is it OK if I kill ya for farkin in the cabin, eh?"


"Ooh sorry, got my machete stuck right in your head there. I'll just wiggle that loose and move out of your way. Really sorry for the inconvenience."
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: [Fark user image image 380x360]


I came here to post a pic of Jason, but I'm not going to bother now.  Well done.👍👍
 
trerro [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

whosits_112: EdgeRunner: [Fark user image image 380x360]

Canadian Jason is very polite.

"Hey there, bud, is it OK if I kill ya for farkin in the cabin, eh?"


Ch-ch-ch-eh-eh-eh
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

FightDirector: RussianPotato: This is another, of many, examples as to why you need a "high capacity" magazine for a firearm.

Kid was shot 3-4 times and wasn't fazed at all.  He kept coming at the officer.  Officer fired another volley and hit the kid around 1-2 more times.  Sounds like the cop fired around 10 shots total.  And that's not even bad marksmanship.  A handgun is not an accurate weapon.  Firing around 10 times and hitting 5 times is pretty good for a moving target.

10 shots to incapacitate a single individual.  Imagine if there had been more attackers.

While nothing you said is factually wrong, you have made the mistake of saying it on Fark. Saying words which can be characterized by a motivated observer as not actively anti-gun are not acceptable on this premises.  Please remain where you are while the WhidbeySquad finalizes the location of your account for termination.


how about high-capacity sasumatas?

Chinese man wielding a huge knife is disarmed by a group using sasumata poles
Youtube Z4z-gzkb6s4
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Maybe the cop should be investigated for being such a poor shot.  five bullets, and the perp is still alive.  You suck at shooting.
 
AnEasyTarget
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Most likely the kid thought he would just respawn with better load out.
 
lenfromak [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
soupafi
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm gonna call good shoot on that one.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

lenfromak: [Fark user image image 610x260]


I still remember watching that the first time was a kid.  I LOL'd, and was beyond surprised.

"Bbbbbbut they're supposed to have a fight."
 
