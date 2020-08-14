 Skip to content
(WLWT)   Cincinnati Zoo to allow visitors to walk freely through Kangaroo exhibit. What could possibly go wrong?   (wlwt.com) divider line
    Little Penguin, new Roo Valley, Cincinnati Zoo's new exhibit, 15,000-square-foot Kangaroo Walkabout, Penguin, zoo's little blue penguin colony, glass walls, ADA-accessible ropes course  
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's the biggest mouse I've ever seen.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some are assholes


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody wanted a 'walkabout' in the Komodo Dragon exhibit.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How long until we have another incident?

My dick is STILL out for Harambe.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure the fact that kangaroos can be dangerous will not in any way result in any bad outcomes.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Some are assholes


[media.tenor.com image 220x165] [View Full Size image _x_]


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size

To be fair, it was a cyclist.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JTtheCajun: How long until we have another incident?

My dick is STILL out for Harambe.


It's summer, so be sure to put some sun block on it.
 
maudibjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lurkey: Nobody wanted a 'walkabout' in the Komodo Dragon exhibit.


Ive been inside the Komodo Dragon exhibt at the Pittsburgh zoo and petted a Komodo Dragon with  the 5 year old.
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I did it in a European zoo, but I can't remember where anymore. At that zoo, they only had wombats and smaller types of kangaroos - not the giant one. I can't RTFA because it's blocked here.

When my dad was a kid, he got a black eye from a kangaroo at a zoo. You used to be able to get a lot closer to the animals, and the kangaroo was standing there with his arm in the air, so my dad tried to tickle his armpit. Apparently, it was not a welcome touch.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been to a zoo that did this.  They were all small species of kangaroos - sub-3-feet.
 
gimmeafuckinname [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some of them farkers is JACKED!

Seen it in the innertube.

Rip your goddamn head off yo.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JTtheCajun: How long until we have another incident?


Albert911emt: I'm sure the fact that kangaroos can be dangerous will not in any way result in any bad outcomes.



Kangaroos hopped up on carrots are attacking tourists
 
frankb00th
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Im sure the fact that they can eviscerate you with a well applied kick will never be an issue at any point in the future.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTFDYW: That's the biggest mouse I've ever seen.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AngieBowers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB: There is a place in Kentucky where I did that. I thought an employee was coming with us but then she locked the door behind us. The last thing she said to us was "don't pet their heads because they will think you are trying to fight them and will fight you."

Went surprisingly well. They are quite soft. The talons they call feet could impale you... but soft.
 
AngieBowers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AngieBowers: CSB: There is a place in Kentucky where I did that. I thought an employee was coming with us but then she locked the door behind us. The last thing she said to us was "don't pet their heads because they will think you are trying to fight them and will fight you."

Went surprisingly well. They are quite soft. The talons they call feet could impale you... but soft.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTFDYW: That's the biggest mouse I've ever seen.


My parents' cat checking out what he thought was a large mouse:

(BTW, don't worry...mama deer came back for the dawn.)

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
frankb00th
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AngieBowers: AngieBowers: CSB: There is a place in Kentucky where I did that. I thought an employee was coming with us but then she locked the door behind us. The last thing she said to us was "don't pet their heads because they will think you are trying to fight them and will fight you."

Went surprisingly well. They are quite soft. The talons they call feet could impale you... but soft.

[Fark user image image 425x566]


I like the bonus emu in the back. Another thing that can f*ck your sh*t up with a kick.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went to a petting zoo that had little kangaroos.  Freaking awesome and worth every penny.

Might've been quite a few pennies if I hadn't caught one of the little farkers pick-pocketing me.  That's right.  There are thief kangaroos.  I imagine once they steal something they'll put it in their cute little pouch and hop off.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm gonna guess that playtime was over, motherf*ckers?
 
frankb00th
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maudibjr: lurkey: Nobody wanted a 'walkabout' in the Komodo Dragon exhibit.

Ive been inside the Komodo Dragon exhibt at the Pittsburgh zoo and petted a Komodo Dragon with  the 5 year old.


yes. a fed Komodo dragon.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kangaroos are dicks. This will end badly
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Some are assholes


[media.tenor.com image 220x165]


U wot mate?
 
AngieBowers
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

frankb00th: AngieBowers: AngieBowers: CSB: There is a place in Kentucky where I did that. I thought an employee was coming with us but then she locked the door behind us. The last thing she said to us was "don't pet their heads because they will think you are trying to fight them and will fight you."

Went surprisingly well. They are quite soft. The talons they call feet could impale you... but soft.

[Fark user image image 425x566]

I like the bonus emu in the back. Another thing that can f*ck your sh*t up with a kick.


And they were sadly not soft.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fawn, not dawn.
 
151
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The Detroit zoo has this. It's pretty awesome actually.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

frankb00th: AngieBowers: AngieBowers: CSB: There is a place in Kentucky where I did that. I thought an employee was coming with us but then she locked the door behind us. The last thing she said to us was "don't pet their heads because they will think you are trying to fight them and will fight you."

Went surprisingly well. They are quite soft. The talons they call feet could impale you... but soft.

[Fark user image image 425x566]

I like the bonus emu in the back. Another thing that can f*ck your sh*t up with a kick.


Yeah....the closest I want to be to an emu is in burger form.

/Quite tasty, actually.
 
Myk Ox
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Guess it could be pretty cool to hang out with roos.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: WTFDYW: That's the biggest mouse I've ever seen.

My parents' cat checking out what he thought was a large mouse:

(BTW, don't worry...mama deer came back for the dawn.)

[Fark user image 425x566]

[Fark user image 425x566]

[Fark user image 425x566]


Wow, that is some good camo in the first pic, I almost didn't see it.
 
AngieBowers
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: frankb00th: AngieBowers: AngieBowers: CSB: There is a place in Kentucky where I did that. I thought an employee was coming with us but then she locked the door behind us. The last thing she said to us was "don't pet their heads because they will think you are trying to fight them and will fight you."

Went surprisingly well. They are quite soft. The talons they call feet could impale you... but soft.

[Fark user image image 425x566]

I like the bonus emu in the back. Another thing that can f*ck your sh*t up with a kick.

Yeah....the closest I want to be to an emu is in burger form.

/Quite tasty, actually.


I feel like that is the closest I'll ever be to touching a dinosaur.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: The_Sponge: WTFDYW: That's the biggest mouse I've ever seen.

My parents' cat checking out what he thought was a large mouse:

(BTW, don't worry...mama deer came back for the dawn.)

[Fark user image 425x566]

[Fark user image 425x566]

[Fark user image 425x566]

Wow, that is some good camo in the first pic, I almost didn't see it.


It really was the perfect spot.  But IIRC, deer are colorblind, so it was just luck.

Oh!  And a few days after that pic, momma deer kicked Charlie (the cat)..probably because he was too close to the fawn.

Thankfully, he wasn't kicked in the head...but he ended up with a broken leg.

But that was a while back...he healed up and is living the good life right now.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

AngieBowers: The_Sponge: frankb00th: AngieBowers: AngieBowers: CSB: There is a place in Kentucky where I did that. I thought an employee was coming with us but then she locked the door behind us. The last thing she said to us was "don't pet their heads because they will think you are trying to fight them and will fight you."

Went surprisingly well. They are quite soft. The talons they call feet could impale you... but soft.

[Fark user image image 425x566]

I like the bonus emu in the back. Another thing that can f*ck your sh*t up with a kick.

Yeah....the closest I want to be to an emu is in burger form.

/Quite tasty, actually.

I feel like that is the closest I'll ever be to touching a dinosaur.


Heh.  For me, it's probably when I ate some fried alligator.
 
AngieBowers
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: AngieBowers: The_Sponge: frankb00th: AngieBowers: AngieBowers: CSB: There is a place in Kentucky where I did that. I thought an employee was coming with us but then she locked the door behind us. The last thing she said to us was "don't pet their heads because they will think you are trying to fight them and will fight you."

Went surprisingly well. They are quite soft. The talons they call feet could impale you... but soft.

[Fark user image image 425x566]

I like the bonus emu in the back. Another thing that can f*ck your sh*t up with a kick.

Yeah....the closest I want to be to an emu is in burger form.

/Quite tasty, actually.

I feel like that is the closest I'll ever be to touching a dinosaur.

Heh.  For me, it's probably when I ate some fried alligator.


I've had alligator meat sticks and emu meat sticks... no burgers though :(
 
Kiler
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Big deal. They've had this at the Columbus Zoo for a long time. They're lazy for the most part and just lay in the shade.
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Cincinnati's Zoo is pretty cool. It's small, but they use their space well. There are a few habitats I preferred at Cinci over the Columbus Zoo, and the Columbus Zoo is rated one of the best in the country.

Columbus Zoo has an open kangaroo area. It's a circular walkway with a small rope separating you and the roos. The rope is to keep people corralled and not the animals. Columbus Zoo's Australia area is the best area in the park IMO.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Beer gardens? A bunch of Fosters drunk roos? Party on Garth.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The San Diego Safari Park does this too.  It's pretty cool.  Only the calmer, smaller kangaroos though.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Relevant...

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Kiler: Big deal. They've had this at the Columbus Zoo for a long time. They're lazy for the most part and just lay in the shade.


Are they hiring?  I could do that job.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The nocturnal animal exhibit was pretty awesome.

/ Best part of my trip to that city, taking bedbugs home was the worst.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Kangaroos are dicks. This will end badly


They are real jerks of the golf course.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnMFer [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Oldie but a goodie

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Cincinnati is more metal than I'd thought.
 
Vorpal
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

johnMFer: Oldie but a goodie

[i.pinimg.com image 500x623]


The camera....LOL.
 
