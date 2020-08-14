 Skip to content
(CBC)   Meanwhile in Canada, a new COVID-19 outbreak happens in the most likely place but customers all left happy   (cbc.ca) divider line
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is so obvious it should be criminal to have allowed it to open . WTF
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many were exposed?
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
550 exposed that night. Probably at least in the 10s of thousands by now.
 
rhiannon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Bars seem to be these places where super-spreader events happen."

At a strip club no less
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark:  Anyone going out to a bar these days is a right tard trying to kill people

Also Fark:  Titty bar, it's funneh!
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GranoblasticMan: How many were exposed?


Just your mom, her fellow dancers, and your Uncle Jack back in the corner.
/sorry
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bars and restaurants really seem to be the big virus commute spots. At least in Canada. Most of the 'community infections' happen there.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, the rail. Good times (long past).
 
treesloth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GranoblasticMan: How many were exposed?


All of them.  It's their job.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PapermonkeyExpress [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Canadian Freedumbs, eh?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
No snoo snoo

OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yeah, dumbasses are kind of a global problem.  Thanks, fellow Citizens.
 
Flagg99
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Would help if people read the article. Not a single case outside the employee who tested positive has been identified thus far. Bit soon to be calling it an outbreak. At the restaurants around here at least (in Ontario, but outside Toronto), I've seen some pretty decent health and safety standards applied. Employees behind barriers, wearing masks, etc. The article notes the club's policy is to have both employees and patrons wear masks. Also there's no indication this was a dancer, though it likely could be. Kind of silly they don't specify.
 
