(WCAX Vermont)   Little Free Pantries pop up around city.
19
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We've been doing this for years in Kansas City.
 
darthaegis [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
okay I laffeded and snorted, subby.  good one.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Until you get that asshole that just takes everything
 
KIA
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ oblig
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I've seen this for several years where I am. Bottled water, ramen cups, Dinty Moore, boil-a-bag rice, crackers, etc. Better than nothing I guess.
 
Mister Pleco [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Has a sad...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: I've seen this for several years where I am. Bottled water, ramen cups, Dinty Moore, boil-a-bag rice, crackers, etc. Better than nothing I guess.


I think the anonymity is a good thing.  As opposed to going to a regular food pantry and having to talk to another human being about your problems.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Until you get that asshole that just takes everything


I was hungry!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
We live on the border between a low income neighborhood and a fairly wealthy neighborhood.  Lots of people on the well off side of that line are doing this.  I see kids heading home with stuff from these.  It does my heart good.  These same kids were turning down candy in favor of more filling snacks for halloween. :-(
I'm glad to see that they're being used, not just stocked, you know?
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sounds socialist.
People getting freebies!!!
 
Liadan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
We've always had a couple in my city, but this year several new ones have popped up. I've been impressed with a) the very low rate of vandalism and b) the generosity and variety from those stocking the pantries.

One couple uses Facebook to announce what they have, what they're low on, and if the cooler needs ice. It allows both donors and customers to remain anonymous. They keep two coolers in rotation for dairy and other perishables and there is produce every single day. They also make a point of putting out cleaning supplies and diapers.

This week most of the pantries are also adding school supplies to their stock. Even if you're doing remote, fresh pencils and notebooks make for a good start. I've noticed a number of the little libraries adding craft kits and school supplies as well. 

It's nice to see there are still people out there trying to help one another, but it's very worrying that the need level is high.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"It can just be you go up, you take what you need, you also leave what you need."

People these days don't always stop to think about the definition of words before they speak.
 
poison_amy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I own a small commercial property in an area of town frequented by homeless folks and I tried turning a built-in alcove in the building into something like this.  I just put stuff you could eat out of the package like tuna and chicken packets, soup and pasta with pull-tab lids, apples, cereal.  People ate it, but they threw the trash on ground and made a huge mess.  I put a big trash receptacle back there, and they would throw the trash on the ground right next to it.  It made me so salty I just said fark it and stopped filling it up.  I even left a snotty, self-righteous note about why.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Man, I'm so glad these people are being forced to depend on food they can find in their environment, like animals, rather than having the dignity of sending their servants out to shop for them in high-end stores.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

poison_amy: I own a small commercial property in an area of town frequented by homeless folks and I tried turning a built-in alcove in the building into something like this.  I just put stuff you could eat out of the package like tuna and chicken packets, soup and pasta with pull-tab lids, apples, cereal.  People ate it, but they threw the trash on ground and made a huge mess.  I put a big trash receptacle back there, and they would throw the trash on the ground right next to it.  It made me so salty I just said fark it and stopped filling it up.  I even left a snotty, self-righteous note about why.


The thing I think people need to realize about homeless people is that they're not homeless from lack of available housing (and I'm not talking about affordable housing here, or shelters) because we could take them into our homes and feed them ourselves. The fact is that we don't want to, danger to them quite aside from all the serial killers and housed crazies trying to rape, murder, or do worse to them. I think that's why homeless people are so frequently suffering from mental illness; they're homeless because other people can't stand them and won't care for them.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: iamskibibitz: I've seen this for several years where I am. Bottled water, ramen cups, Dinty Moore, boil-a-bag rice, crackers, etc. Better than nothing I guess.

I think the anonymity is a good thing.  As opposed to going to a regular food pantry and having to talk to another human being about your problems.


Yes, and no.  I was a youngish financial conservative when my life got rocked, and I got suddenly poor.  I was too proud to apply for/take any charity.  I sank into depression, in part because I couldn't balance my political beliefs with the reality of feeding my family.  So, for dumbasses like young me, then anonymity might have helped.

In reality, the government has farked a good percentage of our population, giving trillions of relief to corporations for wages, who have in turn fired employees.  Systemic government/corporate oppression of our most vulnerable citizens has always been a problem as well.  In short, there's no shame in, and never should have been shame in accepting benefits.

Talking to people at a shelter/food bank/etc. is sometimes an effective way of getting job leads.  It's all well and good to have some pride in who you are, and what you do, but save that pride for non food related life.

/... and I'm rambling, I'll stop now.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Panties your mother laid out for you
Youtube 98YukqxYCKU
 
X-Geek
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hey guys, what's going on in this thread?
 
