(WBIR Knoxville)   Woman in Atlanta rents goats to clear brush in her yard. What could go wrong? (Bonus: A donkey was there to help herd the goats)   (wbir.com) divider line
educated [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know why she swallowed the fly...
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
....Ca~a~a~a~a~a~arl!
 
educated [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A donkey was there to help herd the goats
A dog was there to mind the donkey
A cat was employed to annoy the dog
A bird stepped in to distract the cat
The bird tripped up when it saw a spider (that wriggled and jiggled and tickled outside her)
The spider was chilling and drinking iced tea
But goats don't listen to do-ho-hon-keys

Would you like some cheeeese?

*bow*
 
NkThrasher [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All fun and games until one of those goats gets into some Karen's vegetable garden.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Donkeys are generally good at protecting goats from predators. Herd goats?  Not so much.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moms had to wrangle a group of wayward goats this week in Atlanta.

Moms probably appreciated the break from dealing with the ravenous wild animals they're usually wranglin' and home schoolin'
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: Moms had to wrangle a group of wayward goats this week in Atlanta.

Moms probably appreciated the break from dealing with the ravenous wild animals they're usually wranglin' and home schoolin'


I'm glad one of them at least had proper footwear for the occasion with those boots. Goats, like most ruminants, are prolific and indiscriminate poopers.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They ate the cable?
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get off my lawn, ya damn kids!
 
educated [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hoopy Frood: Get off my lawn, ya damn kids!


*applause*
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My friend rented from these guys.  In April, we went over there one afternoon to check out the goats.  They're affectionate like big dogs.  He said it only cost him $600.  They were in the back of his property for a few weeks clearing out all the poison ivy and assorted junk.
 
Chuck87 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How did Fark get that pic of the donkeys in the street for it's mobile link?  I only see two pictures on the source link and both of them are not that one.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Hoopy Frood: Get off my lawn, ya damn kids!


Smart and Funny. This will probably not get the respect it deserves.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: My friend rented from these guys.  In April, we went over there one afternoon to check out the goats.  They're affectionate like big dogs.  He said it only cost him $600.  They were in the back of his property for a few weeks clearing out all the poison ivy and assorted junk.


I've thought about it, but our dog, and the two adjacent dogs would go nuts. Plus, they'd have to fence a creek/drainage ditch. Will goats eat bamboo?
 
TheOtherPrefect42
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If you don't want goats you can rent sheep in Atlanta as well. They do a great job clearing understory and aren't as likely to eat as high on the trees.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The goats were for the grass
The donkey was &or the bush.
(Cue Tijuana Taxi)
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"....we can stay up late, swappin' stories, and in the morning I'm makin' waffles!!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The donkey was headed back to Tijuana.

The food was better and the girls were more willing.

And hotter.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Rapmaster2000: My friend rented from these guys.  In April, we went over there one afternoon to check out the goats.  They're affectionate like big dogs.  He said it only cost him $600.  They were in the back of his property for a few weeks clearing out all the poison ivy and assorted junk.

I've thought about it, but our dog, and the two adjacent dogs would go nuts. Plus, they'd have to fence a creek/drainage ditch. Will goats eat bamboo?


They can have me hat or me bumbershoe but they better never bother with me old bamboo.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I had a goat for a while.
Not my goat.
The people that owned it needed to stash it for a while.
Apparently it was a rapist goat.
Anyway, it had to lay low for a while. I had some brambles to clear.
I chained him to the kero tank outside, and let him eat.
He had an over sized dog house to stand on. That was his anchor. I could move it with a Fairbanks hand truck I had.
I'd feed him some Purina goat chow and make sure he had water daily.
But he would fark anything tried to get near him.
I had a bat, so he only tried once.
But anyone sneaking up in the night would have been sore for a long time and had a hard time sitting down for a while.
Anyway. Once he had cleared a few acres, as I kept moving his stake, I gave him back to the owners, because they had sent the lady goats off to Halal school.

I do not miss him.

Strawberries came up nice though.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My BFF was almost raped by a goat. True story.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Rapmaster2000: My friend rented from these guys.  In April, we went over there one afternoon to check out the goats.  They're affectionate like big dogs.  He said it only cost him $600.  They were in the back of his property for a few weeks clearing out all the poison ivy and assorted junk.

I've thought about it, but our dog, and the two adjacent dogs would go nuts. Plus, they'd have to fence a creek/drainage ditch. Will goats eat bamboo?


Dogs are a problem with goats.  My uncle's dog and his goat were best buds, but I've heard of incidents where these goats were killed by dogs.

And I don't know about bamboo.  That stuff is tough.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Ooookay. I go away for a little while, come back and it's all goat-rape up in here. WTF, Fark?
 
NkThrasher [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Will goats eat bamboo?


I'm sure they would, but I'd be surprised if they'd eat it in a way that killed the plant.

Around here (NH) some people use them for taking care of poisoned ivy, and for fighting with burning bush, but the goats don't kill the burning bush outright.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

blondambition: My BFF was almost raped by a goat. True story.


I believe you but mine was chained up.
And it wasn't even my goat.
I swear.
 
educated [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Ooookay. I go away for a little while, come back and it's all goat-rape up in here. WTF, Fark?


Really thought this was going to be one of those fun Friday threads... but nope.
GOAT RAPE.
 
bughunter
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I had a goat for a while.

...

I do not miss him.

Strawberries came up nice though.


My granddad kept a billygoat on his farm in SC when I was a toddler.

He "had to" shoot it in the nads once after it tried to mount my grandma while she was gardening.  For the third time.  Even a 20 gauge at close range wasn't enough to kill the poor thing.  It died three days later.

He didn't have to go medieval on its ass.  And he didn't have to let it suffer.  It was just expressing its goatness.  Besides, I never heard grandma complain.

Yeah, Granddad was an asshole.

/if you think my mom is a whore, you never met her mom
 
X-Geek
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

That'll do, ass.
That'll do.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NkThrasher: Unobtanium: Will goats eat bamboo?

I'm sure they would, but I'd be surprised if they'd eat it in a way that killed the plant.


Yeah, they'd have to get into the ground to get to the runners.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I think they really need a slumber party and a tickle fight.
 
