(WGXA)   Students at Georgia high school finally get their 2019-2020 yearbooks this week, but that's not the only reason for the FAIL tag   (wgxa.tv) divider line
13
    More: Fail, Georgia school apologies, Greek loanwords  
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
-_-

really?

Really kids?
What are you?,.... children!!?
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glad to Georgia keeping up with those old-time traditions such as racism and early death.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My kids still haven't gotten their yearbooks yet.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
AnEasyTarget
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Why didn't the yearbook staff did see the issue with the gesture?
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Those racist children from South Park.

/Unblurred the photo for y'all
//Banned in China
///Also banned in Taiwan, unless it is in English
 
mcmnky
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AnEasyTarget: Why didn't the yearbook staff did see the issue with the gesture?


They saw the gesture. They didn't see an issue.
 
Jgok [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm having trouble seeing the point of posting a picture of people making a racist facial expression, but blurring out the face... and therefore the expression.

I mean, I understand that they can't identify the students. Just... Why even include the picture?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This is about the time of year we got ours....They included graduation photos, so it didn't go to press until June.
Luckily, the parents hung onto the ticket they were given when they paid for the thing the autumn before.  I was out of town, so it's unsigned.  I'm waiting to cash in when somebody from my HS needs a fresh one and will pay big $$$.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It doesn't bother me that the kids did this, because they are just kids.  It really bothers me that none of the adults stopped them, explained why the gesture was wrong, and then redid the picture.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They thought they'd play a joke.
Then they put peepee in their Coke.

/aisle seat, please
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
First of all: WHO ARE THE ADULTS WHO LOOKED AT THAT AND THOUGHT IT WAS OKAY TO PUBLISH?

Second: WHere is the adult who looks at it and says: "Sooo, this one we will not publish, and let's call these little shiatheads' parents and notify them their kid is a jackass and this is not okay"
 
yms
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Supplies!
 
