(Washington Post)   Hoax deaths rivalling 1918 'flu experts say   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
    Pandemic, Influenza, World Health Organization, current outbreak, 2009 flu pandemic, Epidemiology  
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And I say Sir Elton John is actually Bill Barr in disguise.

OldJames
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The hoax is that the government can help us. The virus is real.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

OldJames: The hoax is that the government can help us. The virus is real.


It's not the virus I'm fearful of, it's the mediocre people with newfound power that have emerged due to it.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

OldJames: The hoax is that the government can help us. The virus is real.


The hoax is that the government wants to help us. In reality the current government wants to only help the wealthiest, and the wealthier you are, the more the government wants to help you. Though Trump doesn't get that these billionaires still won't let him into their clubs and restaurants.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Whooo!  Sturgis!
 
rjakobi
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That reminds me.

Has anyone seen Jeff Goldblum lately.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Both now have the same number of significant digits. Covid has already killed between 1/3 to 1/5 of the estimated US deaths from the 1918 flu and it's only been six months or so.

~1/1700 US residents is now dead from Covid.

Get ready.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

OldJames: The hoax is that the government can help us. The virus is real.


I think you are on the right track.  It is so obvious that the only way through this is with massive government action, but the silver lining is that the government response was showing that democratic socialism does work.

That is why the Republicans are so keen on calling the virus a hoax, or claiming it is just hospice patients who are dying.  To them, it is better to take a few million dead and a ruined economy now, than to admit that they have been lying all these years and that we can reasonably make the privileged pay a little more in taxes and the employees pay their workers quit a bit more, and have a world that is pretty good for everyone, instead of one that is super really good for a few and shiat for everyone else.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Covid-19 death toll rivals fatality rate during 1918 flu epidemic, researchers say
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"the number of deaths from all causes was roughly equal during the two peak months of the flu epidemic and the first 61 days of the current outbreak. "

"There were 31,589 deaths from all causes in New York during the peak period of the flu epidemic, about the same as the 33,465 tallied in the 61 days after the first death on March 11 of this year, the analysis shows. "

"New York in 1918 had a population of 5.5 million people, so the death rate of 287 per 100,000 person-months was greater than the 202 of the current covid-19 pandemic. "
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

OldJames: The hoax is that the government can help us.


If only there was some way to compare countries.Say, compare peer countries like all of the industrialized democracies and running the numbers per capita. If only there were advanced forms of knowledge called medical statistics, virology or epidemiology.

Are some of those countries enacting policies that are protecting their citizens better? Naw...that couldn't be.

The coverage from the US and the UK is astonishing. Nothing is fundamentally knowable about stopping the disease and anything can be done. Go to countries that are managing the disease successfully and the coverage is different.

Honestly, the countries that are advanced enough to do better need shaming because they're in positions of leadership and should be doing better rather than putting everyone else at risk.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Both now have the same number of significant digits. Covid has already killed between 1/3 to 1/5 of the estimated US deaths from the 1918 flu and it's only been six months or so.

~1/1700 US residents is now dead from Covid.

Get ready.


What was the total population then vs now?

See how that works?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: OldJames: The hoax is that the government can help us. The virus is real.

The hoax is that the government wants to help us. In reality the current government wants to only help the wealthiest, and the wealthier you are, the more the government wants to help you. Though Trump doesn't get that these billionaires still won't let him into their clubs and restaurants.


My brother married a girl who inherited a bunch of money and was raised in all those clubs and restaurants.  He can't go to any of them with her though, because you have to have 10 million dollars in personal assets, for most of those places to accept you, and they exclude spouses who married into money.

What is funny is that when he first met her, he was making a ton of money selling cars at automax, and was worried she was just gold digging him.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: OldJames: The hoax is that the government can help us. The virus is real.

It's not the virus I'm fearful of, it's the mediocre people with newfound power that have emerged due to it.


...some getting the 'rona grants you superpowers?

I may have read that wrong, but I'll stick with the more traditional radioactive spider bite.
 
guestguy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: OldJames: The hoax is that the government can help us. The virus is real.

It's not the virus I'm fearful of, it's the mediocre people with newfound power that have emerged due to it.


Functional governments have addressed this adequately all over the world...our country stands out as an utter failure because we have a president who not only is terrible at his job, gutted positions intended to monitor and respond to stuff like this, and ignored science, but also DOES NOT UNDERSTAND HOW THE US GOVERNMENT WORKS.
 
anuran
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

OldJames: The hoax is that the government can help us. The virus is real.


Not the Trump government, but in a whole bunch of countries the government DID take effective action. The US is particularly stupid and suicidal.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: BafflerMeal: Both now have the same number of significant digits. Covid has already killed between 1/3 to 1/5 of the estimated US deaths from the 1918 flu and it's only been six months or so.

~1/1700 US residents is now dead from Covid.

Get ready.

What was the total population then vs now?

See how that works?


That's true. People dying today are only worth one third the worry.
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

OldJames: The hoax is that the government can help us. The virus is real.


Covid19 could be managed.

But Covfefe-19 is beyond hope.
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: OldJames: The hoax is that the government can help us. The virus is real.

It's not the virus I'm fearful of, it's the mediocre people with newfound power that have emerged due to it.


It's the stupid people that think it's a hoax or aren't taking it seriously enough I'm afraid of.  My GF's daughter just heard about someone who lost their toddler to COVID but is still planning a party to show off her new 1-month-old infant.  And she's inviting as many people as she can get away with.  So there's going to be 50 people at this shindig and you know that most of them are going to want to hold that baby.  And I've heard nothing to indicate she will say no to them.  I'm more than a little scared for that kid right now.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Um, no.

1918 flu deaths: Between 17 and 100 million
Coronavirus deaths: A little over three quarters of a million

/didn't read the article because the headline is completely stupid
 
