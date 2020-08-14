 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Reader's Digest)   "Aren't you at least going to buy me dinner first?" didn't make the list   (rd.com) divider line
13
    More: Interesting, English-language films, The Washington Post, Question, Agent, TSA agents, smoother airport experience, red flags, new destination  
•       •       •

468 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Aug 2020 at 1:05 PM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


"Where's the kaboom? There was supposed to be an earth-shattering kaboom!"
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"It's not like I have a bomb in there!"
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
At least 11 of those lines are followed with the rejoiner "That's what SHE said!"
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
How do you sleep at night, scum?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I prefer the syrup.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
And no. 1, yelling "Allahu Akhbar."
 
rjakobi
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"That reminds me.  I'm due for a colonoscopy."
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
TSA precheck is absolutely worth it.
 
Cache
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Do you miss your job at Auschwitz ?
 
Lillya
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Also missing: "At what point did you give up on life's ambitions and become a TSA agent?"
 
lolmao500
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
TSA aka sexual predators
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Why you should be kind to TSA agents

By nice to the gestapo, slave.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ah....TSA.  My first assumption involved proctology exams.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.