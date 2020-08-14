 Skip to content
 
(Marketwatch)   Businesses can claim pandemic losses against Business Interruption Insurance policies. This is good for everyone except insurance companies   (marketwatch.com) divider line
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
what insurance doesn't cover anything it's all just a scam to take your money insurance companies don't ever plan to or want to pay a dime.   are yous stupid?
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
An insurance company is like a thug who shakes down a small business owner for protection. Screw em.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They'll get over it.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Businus interruptus
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Insurance, "This All-Risk policy will cover anything that shuts down your business. Martians could land tomorrow, vaporize your business, and we will pay!"

Covid-19

"Oh, you didn't expect us to honor that did you? Silly plebe."
 
SirGeorgeBurkelwitzIII
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

waxbeans: what insurance doesn't cover anything it's all just a scam to take your money insurance companies don't ever plan to or want to pay a dime.   are yous stupid?


Do you ever tire of saying idiotic things?
 
flemardo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Policies currently being rewritten in time for renewals.
 
