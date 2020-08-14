 Skip to content
(Daily Mail) Pentagon is forming new task force to investigate UFO sightings over US military bases (dailymail.co.uk)
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, thank goodness this is finally getting taken care of. I'm sure all the other things on the government's list of things that must be paid for are already taken care of, or this wouldn't be happening.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Sure they are.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
it's about time. i want some honest answers. there are some very wild theories.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
*facepalm*

Yeah, do that but don't take care of U.S. citizens. F*ckers.
 
nothingyet
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I WANT TO BELIEVE
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

snocone: Sure they are.


That's just what they *want* you to believe...
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Well I'm guessing that unauthorized drones are being spotted in military airspace, and since they haven't been identified they are classified as"Unidentified". And since they are objects that fly they fall into the category of unidentified flying objects. I for one damned sure want my military to investigate.
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The investigation will be fruitless. You are dealing with intelligent machine/beings that you cannot possibly fathom. The best thing we can do is prepare to be conquered. While I was held captive I was able to throw them around pretty easily whenever I felt that I needed to. However, these things have lasers. I have never felt such intense pain in my life. I was able to steal one as they pushed me a half a mile off of their craft into the Flemish Cap when they released me, but I lost my grip on it when I got the surface of the water. I have a good idea where it might be on the ocean floor, but it's been 40 years. And I can't seem to get nobody to transport me to the Flemish Cap.
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I really want to claim credit for that but then I'll have to spend all day in this thread making shiat up.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"UFO" doesn't specifically mean aliens, you knobs. It's probably drones
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Project U.F.O. (1978) - Season 1 OPENING
Youtube yVVADz0Afss
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Well, thank goodness this is finally getting taken care of. I'm sure all the other things on the government's list of things that must be paid for are already taken care of, or this wouldn't be happening.


UFO != aliens visiting Earth.

It's absolutely the job of the military to identify unidentified objects flying over their bases.  It would be criminal if they weren't trying to do so.
 
lectos
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Do you think that it shouldn't be investigated when something that we can't identify flies over a military base?  That seems rather bad for security.  Even if it's just a duck with a camera glued to it.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The Boogaloos Bois bought themselves some drones, harassment drones?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/yVVADz0A​fss?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


that's awesome! i love jack webb.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Have fun storming the castle!
 
Slypork
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

flucto: The investigation will be fruitless. You are dealing with intelligent machine/beings that you cannot possibly fathom. The best thing we can do is prepare to be conquered. While I was held captive I was able to throw them around pretty easily whenever I felt that I needed to. However, these things have lasers. I have never felt such intense pain in my life. I was able to steal one as they pushed me a half a mile off of their craft into the Flemish Cap when they released me, but I lost my grip on it when I got the surface of the water. I have a good idea where it might be on the ocean floor, but it's been 40 years. And I can't seem to get nobody to transport me to the Flemish Cap.


Close Encounter - SNL
Youtube PfPdYYsEfAE
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Zeta Reticuli wants its drones back.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Any flying object is a UFO if you're bad enough at identifying things.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: *facepalm*

Yeah, do that but don't take care of U.S. citizens. F*ckers.


They are.

It's almost a dead certainty that the objects in question are *NOT* aliens.  They are from Earth, and either they are relatively innocent (some douchebros with a DJI), or they aren't innocent (intelligence collection by a foreign power).

The only way to determine which is which is to actively investigate.

Now, maybe you're OK with foreign nations spying on the US military, but I think most Americans would consider that to be a "bad thing".  The whole idea of the military is to protect US citizens from external military threats.  So by investigating, and taking action if necessary to stop it, they are protecting US citizens by maintaining their operational capability by denying intelligence to potential enemies.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I once saw a UFO.  It turns out it was a bird, but for a few seconds, it was a UFO.  Prove me wrong!
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

lectos: Do you think that it shouldn't be investigated when something that we can't identify flies over a military base?  That seems rather bad for security.  Even if it's just a duck with a camera glued to it.


Been done.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pigeon_​p​hotography
 
Slypork
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Another Close Encounter - SNL
Youtube kELDEdMbkyg
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Have fun storming the castle!


s.yimg.comView Full Size
 
Armchair_Invective [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I cannot believe that the Pentagon and he joint chiefs are wasting time with this nonsense while at this moment the Catskills and Appalachians are teeming with bands of Orcs and their War-mages.
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Slypork: flucto: The investigation will be fruitless. You are dealing with intelligent machine/beings that you cannot possibly fathom. The best thing we can do is prepare to be conquered. While I was held captive I was able to throw them around pretty easily whenever I felt that I needed to. However, these things have lasers. I have never felt such intense pain in my life. I was able to steal one as they pushed me a half a mile off of their craft into the Flemish Cap when they released me, but I lost my grip on it when I got the surface of the water. I have a good idea where it might be on the ocean floor, but it's been 40 years. And I can't seem to get nobody to transport me to the Flemish Cap.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/PfPdYYsE​fAE?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Awesome. That's funnier than I thought SNL could be these days.
 
27 Comments

