(US Department of Justice)   Caught on camera taking an envelope full of cash as a bribe, mayor claims the envelope was empty   (justice.gov) divider line
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The pie was delicious, though

Fark user image
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
And the red light camera executives, we put them to death, yes?

Yes?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's not a bribe if you just take the envelope and throw away the cash.

Wait, it is still technically a bribe if you accept an envelope as a bribe. You're just a cheap whore. Never mind.
 
FormerJanitor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well its empty now
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Always deny everything. I didn't post this comment. I've never even heard of Fark. In fact I don't believe it exists.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Used to live in that town in my teen years, have a CSB but shouldn't share. Cop might still be alive
 
Green_Knight
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Corruption near Chicago? Quick, fetch my fainting chair.
 
extroverted_suicide
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Bold strategy, Cotton.
 
Kronnyj
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
LOL, the company is called SafeSpeed.  This is posted on their front page

https://safespeedllc.com/an-update-fr​o​m-safespeed/

and

https://safespeedllc.com/an-update-fr​o​m-the-dominican-star/
 
crazydave023
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Nothing to see here, move along.
Fark user image
 
FLMountainMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I wish I knew if he was a Democrat/Republican so I could either feel validated in my political affiliation or point out the fact that lots of Republicans/Democrats do the same thing.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Thank you, Fat Tony. However, in the future I would prefer a nondescript briefcase to the sack with a dollar sign on it."

Fark user image
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Not even gonna lie and say it was for a covid food charity?
 
FLMountainMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: I wish I knew if he was a Democrat/Republican so I could either feel validated in my political affiliation or point out the fact that lots of Republicans/Democrats do the same thing.


He's a Democrat!!!! Checkmate, Libs!!!!!!

G-O-P! G-O-P! G-O-P!  Woot!!!

Man, that's just what I needed heading into the weekend!
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

brantgoose: It's not a bribe if you just take the envelope and throw away the cash.

Wait, it is still technically a bribe if you accept an envelope as a bribe. You're just a cheap whore. Never mind.


Exactly, just because you got duped doesn't mean you didn't have the intent of accepting a bribe.
 
albertmdh [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Investigate every municipality that uses this companies services.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This shakes my previously rock solid belief that the red light camera companies are doing god's work!  As the kids say, I am shook! (or something like that.)
 
scalpod
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The 'minor' you thought you were going to meet wasn't actually there when you showed up?

Surely that means you're innocent of any crime. Right?

Fark user image
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Kronnyj: LOL, the company is called SafeSpeed.  This is posted on their front page

https://safespeedllc.com/an-update-fro​m-safespeed/

and

https://safespeedllc.com/an-update-fro​m-the-dominican-star/


Guess those will be coming down soon.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The balls on this asshole.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: "Thank you, Fat Tony. However, in the future I would prefer a nondescript briefcase to the sack with a dollar sign on it."

Fark user image image 850x477


So close!

Also:
i.ytimg.com
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

allears: Always deny everything. I didn't post this comment. I've never even heard of Fark. In fact I don't believe it exists.


Lying tends to seriously piss off law enforcement folks, though.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Doesn't know what envelope you're talkin about

Fark user image
 
FLMountainMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: This shakes my previously rock solid belief that the red light camera companies are doing god's work!  As the kids say, I am shook! (or something like that.)


I think these things are especially cruel for the poor.  The poor are more likely to share cars (no, I don't have any other evidence other than anecdotal, having been poor and having poor friends).  But the owner of the car is assumed to be the driver and has to go to court (which usually means taking unpaid leave and probably a filing fee or two) and narc out his friend who borrowed the car in order to avoid paying the ticket.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: This shakes my previously rock solid belief that the red light camera companies are doing god's work!  As the kids say, I am shook! (or something like that.)


Kids? Shoot, Muddy Waters said you shook me a long time ago.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lM91F​y​h58Jc
 
thefatbasturd
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
CLEARLY this is what was really in it...
Fark user image
 
mrparks
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
We use to be classier about such things. Just drop it into their pocket and give them a pinch on the bottom so they would know to look.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

albertmdh: Investigate every municipality that uses this companies services.


That's pretty much what the Feds are doing.  Towns up and down the Chicago boarder are getting raided.  Anyone with half a brain knew these red light cameras were a scam and politicians were making money off of them.  How they haven't been banned outright, I don't know.  Oh wait, I do.  Chicago won't let it happen.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Same thing happened to this guy.
Fark user image
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.