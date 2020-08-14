 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Heart transplant recipient sings, plays ukulele before surgery, in stirring memorial to the skill and professionalism of the doctors who kept him alive anyway   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
7
    Organ transplant, Dr. Lily Stern, Hawaiian Musician Sean Tiwanak, Cedar-Sinai hospital room, impromptu moment, Tiwanak's bedside, life-saving heart transplant, hospital room  
Summoner101
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ukulele weeps by Jake Shimabukuro
Youtube puSkP3uym5k
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Iz he doing better after the surgery?
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well, at least it wasn't the bagpipes.
 
sourballs
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Smoke On The Water(Deep Purple)Solo Ukulele
Youtube tnADC_Ijp5Y
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Flaming Gas Bag: Well, at least it wasn't the bagpipes.


aye te las ting ya want is the sound o cats being tortured before surgery.
Think of em as the stitches strings of their guts being removed from them to sew ya back up !
 
0z79
‘’ 1 minute ago  
A "Good Heart", you say?

The Good Heart Trailer Official HD
Youtube oJ6zsKE5Bvk
 
