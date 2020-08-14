 Skip to content
 
(ABC News)   Man 'fatally shot himself' while struggling with police, police say, in incident marking the rise of self-inflicted injuries by people stomping themselves in the head with a police boot   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That read as a pretty scary situation. Not sure what range the headline ricocheted out of.
 
slantsix
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What article did you read, subby?
 
morg
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Pretty confusing description. Oh well, I'm sure it will all make sense when they release the bodycams and partol car cams later today.
 
mark625
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Stop shooting yourself! <BLAM>
Stop shooting yourself! <BLAM>
Stop shooting yourself! <BLAM>
....
Oh, okay, he stopped now.
 
anfrind
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

morg: Pretty confusing description. Oh well, I'm sure it will all make sense when they release the bodycams and partol car cams later today.


Oops, looks like they also shot all of the cameras.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

slantsix: What article did you read, subby?


Subby reads all articles through woke-colored glasses.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Can't wait for people to start falling out of windows while resisting arrest.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Evidence listed in police report:
- Pockets full of greasy substance
- Empty Crisco container found nearby in neighbor's hedge
- Banana peel found in close proximity of suspect indicating loss of traction
- Cell phone opened to PornHub in non shooting had.

* Weather was humid, during a full moon, with high allergens in the air. All of which could have caused weapon to spontaneously misfire.
 
rcain [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Was he naked? He might've been playing a VR game with Jesus
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Drunk, crashing the car during a chase, taking off on foot with a gun, wildly firing it, is no way to live more life son.
 
RottenEggs [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Just glad it wasn't me , my family or neighbors shot by this idiot two blocks away from us .
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

RottenEggs: Just glad it wasn't me , my family or neighbors shot by this idiot two blocks away from us .


be glad it wasn't yalls parked car he crashed into too!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Hey cop, I bet you a doughnut I can headbutt your boot at least 50 times before I pass out"

-said no sane person ever
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

tedthebellhopp: Can't wait for people to start falling out of windows while resisting arrest.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Tried for suicide by cop and got impatient.

/ warrants?
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
There's a term for this.

https://www.policemag.com/cop-slang/t​h​row-down
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Tried for suicide by cop and got impatient.

/ warrants?


Death doesn't wait for 911?
 
RottenEggs [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: RottenEggs: Just glad it wasn't me , my family or neighbors shot by this idiot two blocks away from us .

be glad it wasn't yalls parked car he crashed into too!


LOL , I did see the interview with the guy who got his car crashed into . I hope he had insurance .
 
SumJackass07 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This what you're thinking of subby?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

RottenEggs: Axeofjudgement: RottenEggs: Just glad it wasn't me , my family or neighbors shot by this idiot two blocks away from us .

be glad it wasn't yalls parked car he crashed into too!

LOL , I did see the interview with the guy who got his car crashed into . I hope he had insurance .


ALWAYS carry full coverage. The cost might suck. But this is why you always carry full coverage!
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: slantsix: What article did you read, subby?

Subby reads all articles through woke-colored glasses.


Do you know what the term "woke" means?

/I'm not accusing you of anything but I have found that people who use "woke" as a pejorative are invariably assholes.
 
