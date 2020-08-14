 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   Fife delivery truck stolen from food bank as demand soars, putting those who depend on donations at risk and breaking the hearts of Revolutionary War reenactors   (king5.com) divider line
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
calitom [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kkisx​_​ifQAw
 
cwheelie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My reaction to the news
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Special place in hell for that thief.
 
rogrtheshrubber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I need to start wearing my glasses. I thought that said "fire delivery truck" and I was all "That's not how the fire department works."
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rogrtheshrubber: I need to start wearing my glasses. I thought that said "fire delivery truck" and I was all "That's not how the fire department works."


You are not alone. Not about the glasses but otherwise I though the very same thing.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

rogrtheshrubber: I need to start wearing my glasses. I thought that said "fire delivery truck" and I was all "That's not how the fire department works."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

rogrtheshrubber: I need to start wearing my glasses. I thought that said "fire delivery truck" and I was all "That's not how the fire department works."


Are you *SURE*?

i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
eKonk [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

cwheelie: My reaction to the news
[Fark user image 850x850]


That's sure to nip it in the bud!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Barney Fife - Nip It
Youtube de_P2aUZJyA
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
envirovore [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Reported for calling out a Farker in the headline
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

grimlock1972: Special place in hell for that thief.



Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
hahaha!  Fife isn't a real town.  It's a local insider's joke people in Seattle made up so we could give Tacoma a break once in a while.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Demand?
Nice economy you got there, Murikkka
 
kobrakai
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

sirrerun: [Fark user image 750x613]


He's on point
 
