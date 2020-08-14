 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Cleveland 19)   They say 2020 is a dark time, but 2003 was even darker: Today is the 17th Anniversary of the NYC/East Coast blackout   (cleveland19.com) divider line
25
    More: Vintage, Humid continental climate, New York City, Ontario, city of Cleveland, United Kingdom, Toronto, National Basketball Association, Parts of the eastern United States  
•       •       •

216 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Aug 2020 at 11:56 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The house I was at lost power. No big deal. I tuned to an AM station 300 miles away and through the static heard the announcer talking about a blackout there too. Big deal.
 
Farkn Yaj Yenrac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, this is a very important anniversary of a very important event! How is this not a national holiday? I should get the day off of work to reflect.
 
ds_4815
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We were camping in Algonquin Park north of Toronto, had just filled up on gas coming back south when I saw all the roller coasters at Canada's Wonderland being evacuated. Tuned in to radio... finally found one station saying everything was out from New York to North Bay. Barely got home on that tank of gas (thank goodness, since cars were lined up all the way out the ramp on the highway) and had an impromptu 10pm block party.

/THIS IS AN OUTAGE!
 
AnubisAscended
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: The house I was at lost power. No big deal. I tuned to an AM station 300 miles away and through the static heard the announcer talking about a blackout there too. Big deal.


Heh.

Radio always works, even when the infrastructure is down.  I turned on the ham radio handheld I habitually carry and asked someone what the deal was, found it out was very wide-spread.

I was at my brother-in-laws when it happened, about 50 miles from home.   The drive home was.....  interesting.

Having said that, no one was being a real douche.  Everyone was treating intersections that are normally controlled by traffic lights as all-way stops.  Mostly people drive sanely up here anyway.  If you see someone driving like an asshole up here in the North Country, odds are 50/50 they have a New Jersey or Massachusetts license plate.

It's just driving around in a city lit like it was the early 19th Century was weird.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember the stars looked amazing.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farkn Yaj Yenrac: Wow, this is a very important anniversary of a very important event! How is this not a national holiday? I should get the day off of work to reflect.


You will be seeing it again.

On election day.
 
docilej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...can you imagine if that blackout happened now? Yikes!!!
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Working IT and watching the map of my server statuses going from green to red throughout that region was surreal.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

docilej: ...can you imagine if that blackout happened now? Yikes!!!


Do Not Taunt The Dynamite Monkey!!!!
 
rjakobi
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I don't remember much of 2003, to be honest.

It had nothing to do with drugs or alcohol, mind you.

It just wasn't that interesting a year.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Yes, I remember I lost my lasagna when the fridge lost power.
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The Trammps - The Night The Lights Went Out
Youtube I80MhaI4IPI
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ha!  I remember making a "never forget" meme that day.

I had several friends and family members working in NYC that I was trying to help get home.  It was a god damned mess.  People were walking across the bridges in droves.  Absolutely unreal.
 
God Is My Co-Pirate
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
My idiot boss asked me if I'd done it
 
H31N0US
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I was on the 10th floor, one block over from the WTC hole in the ground when the power went out. My girlfriend called me from her work in Jersey about 20 miles away asking if our power went out. Then some people who were on a call with Toronto said the power was out up there, too.

This was when the trauma of 9/11 was still pretty fresh, so we all just packed up and hit the stairs. I didn't bother with the trains, but boogied across West Street to the Hoboken Ferry. I was literally the last person who jumped on the boat as it pulled away from the dock. Looking back, I saw thousands of people making their way behind me. I was lucky to make that boat, lots of people had a long commute.

So I sat on my stoop drinking beer out of a cooler and got to know some of my neighbors. When I hear the power was on at a pool hall across town, we went there.

All in all, it was a minor inconvenience for me. For anyone in critical care or on life support, it was a lot worse.
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I was in Cleveland at the time. I called family in Phoenix to see if they had lost power, somewhat amused they said no and asked why I was calling. I told them that I wanted to see how far west the outage went since everywhere east I'd called was out. My friend and I ran around the rest of the afternoon making sure all our lab -80c freezers and other critical equipment were plugged into emergency power while our PI's shrugged and went home.
 
distractions and diversions
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I was transporting a patient off of the OR table when the power went out. It took around 2 minutes before I realized it wasn't just my room and it was the entire OR. Fortunately the backup generator kicked in immediately so there was no changes except for the overhead lights going out. A minute later I realized the entire hospital lost power and I had a patient on a bedside vent waiting for an icu bed.

The phone lines were jammed and back then it was frowned upon to use cell phones in the hospital. I ran up the stairs from the 4th floor to the 18th floor. Well I ran from the 4th floor to the 7th floor and then pulled myself up the railings the rest of the way. I found that my entire team realized the same thing and we all converged on that one patient individually; proudest day as a chief resident.
 
JZDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
A one-day power failure? How quaint.

/just went through a Tues-Sun outage.
 
JohnHall
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I was downtown when it happened, and I just remember the relief that it wasn't anything serious since it was only 2 years after 9/11. 

I remember being annoying and an inconvenience but my recollection is that people were pretty chill about it. I had a bunch of people hang out at my apartment that night. Lots of drinking in bars and in houses. walking up Broadway happy that it wasn't more serious.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

distractions and diversions: I was transporting a patient off of the OR table when the power went out. It took around 2 minutes before I realized it wasn't just my room and it was the entire OR. Fortunately the backup generator kicked in immediately so there was no changes except for the overhead lights going out. A minute later I realized the entire hospital lost power and I had a patient on a bedside vent waiting for an icu bed.

The phone lines were jammed and back then it was frowned upon to use cell phones in the hospital. I ran up the stairs from the 4th floor to the 18th floor. Well I ran from the 4th floor to the 7th floor and then pulled myself up the railings the rest of the way. I found that my entire team realized the same thing and we all converged on that one patient individually; proudest day as a chief resident.


Good people.  Good teacher.

'nuff said.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
CSB: The week of the blackout, my college roommate had been trying to put the moves on a new girl in our circle of friends. He felt it would go against our midwestern fundagelical social mores to try to ask her out directly, so he arranged a group outing of dinner and a movie. I didn't know about the subtext when he invited me along, I just knew that I couldn't go because I was planning to go visit my family in Cleveland (two hours away) for the weekend.

When the blackout hit, Cleveland was without power, but Columbus was okay, so I postponed the trip - getting there would be a little hairy and I'd just be in the way. So, I approached my roommate (who was putting on a nice shirt) and told him I could come along to dinner. He looked daggers at me, but didn't explain the problem until we were in the car and almost at dinner: Nobody else in our group had agreed to come to dinner, so his group outing had become a date until I'd invited myself along. (To this day, I don't know if this was a coincidence or if he'd engineered it.)

However, since he was my ride and was too chickenshiat to tell me to get lost beforehand, I played a rather unrepentant third wheel on one of the more awkward dates I've ever seen. I regret nothing, grow some balls.

/ They actually wound up getting married
// He's now a doctor who posts things on Facebook like "Your video games and pot can't save you, only Jesus can."
/// I think her parents liked me better than my roommate, which led to a few awkward dinners where I tagged along with them to a family dinner and I spent the time shooting the shiat with her dad
 
fat_free
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hard to believe it was 17 years, seems more like 7. Anyhoo, I was in Chicago and watching CNN, so not really affected. Was surprised that this was something that then-Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick handled pretty well!
 
nakago
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The climax of John Cameron Mitchell's movie Shortbus takes place during that blackout.

/wondering if that movie deserves an obscure slashy
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

nakago: The climax of John Cameron Mitchell's movie Shortbus takes place during that blackout.

/wondering if that movie deserves an obscure slashy


Given that the median Farker has frighteningly encyclopedic knowledge of porn, probably not.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.