Seattle brewery puts anti-police messages on beer.
    Police, Anti-Fascist Action, anti-Trump, Dempster, beer  
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stratohead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh know...cops who are offended will only have 10's of thousands of other kinds of beers to choose from...this is an outrage.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dempster wrote, "if it means someone won't buy my beer anymore, good. The beer was not created for them. I make my beer for folks who are actively anti-racist, anti-Trump, anti-fascist and pro-equality."

Damn I don't drink beer but I may have to find some to support this kind of stand.
 
FlyinS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, they're not wrong.
 
FLMountainMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like I know which brewery to burglarize in Seattle.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlyinS: Well, they're not wrong.


Yes they are.

ACAB is an ignorant blanket statement.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FLMountainMan: Sounds like I know which brewery to burglarize in Seattle.


I LOL'd.
 
FlyinS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: FlyinS: Well, they're not wrong.

Yes they are.

ACAB is an ignorant blanket statement.


Well, you're wrong.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "Around the country, several are brewing their own versions of a beer that shares a single label that reads "Black is Beautiful."

Craft Malt Liquor?

/runs away
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know the owner. Marched w/ him during a BLM march. He's good people.

/I'm sure some of you jerks will flame me for saying that.
//Don't care
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want my beer to generate opinions, not come with its own.
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had heard it is as "All Cops are Bad", but either way, the message is true.

As has been said many times before: There are good cops and bad cops, the problem is that bad cops look like good cops until its too late.  So, you must assume they are all bad until they prove otherwise.
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

special20: FTFA: "Around the country, several are brewing their own versions of a beer that shares a single label that reads "Black is Beautiful."

Craft Malt Liquor?

/runs away


Could just be a good stout.

Yes, all cops are bad. Or biatches. Or bastards. Or racist scrotum-walkers. Whatever. They all suck because they all allow their blue line bullshiat to keep the evil rampant.

There are no good cops. Not in this country.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are plenty of other shiatty over-hopped craft brews to drink, so whatever.

Seriously, try some good beer from foreign countries, and then try your local craft brewery. Notice how many of the local people think the hops level needs to be turned to 11?

It's like garlic. People in the US overuse it to obscene levels compared to places like Italy.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Attention whore activity detected.
 
TheGreenMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: FlyinS: Well, they're not wrong.

Yes they are.

ACAB is an ignorant blanket statement.


No it's not. When cops retaliate against cops that call out the injustices committed by other cops such that the whistleblower is either forced to quit or become complicit in the injustices it means All Cops Are Bad. Systemic racism is endemic to the police culture whether they want to admit to it or not, and needs to end.

Refer to the old adage 'one bad apple spoils the bunch'.
And for further edification, Bad Apple Proverbs
 
FLMountainMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chaoswolf: special20: FTFA: "Around the country, several are brewing their own versions of a beer that shares a single label that reads "Black is Beautiful."

Craft Malt Liquor?

/runs away

Could just be a good stout.

Yes, all cops are bad. Or biatches. Or bastards. Or racist scrotum-walkers. Whatever. They all suck because they all allow their blue line bullshiat to keep the evil rampant.

There are no good cops. Not in this country.


Do you actually know any police officers?
 
Cache
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: FlyinS: Well, they're not wrong.

Yes they are.

ACAB is an ignorant blanket statement.


If all cops protect bad cops, does that mean all cops are bad cops?
Most of us have a strong opinion about that - usually based on experience.
 
Luse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: FlyinS: Well, they're not wrong.

Yes they are.

ACAB is an ignorant blanket statement.


No, it really isn't. American style police forces are part of a fascist organization. Police are not only allowed but encouraged and trained to lie as an example. Even if in your private life you're a decent person when you put that uniform on and follow the rules of the organization you become someone who deprives people of life and liberty without repercussions. So yes, All Cops Are Bad.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FLMountainMan: chaoswolf: special20: FTFA: "Around the country, several are brewing their own versions of a beer that shares a single label that reads "Black is Beautiful."

Craft Malt Liquor?

/runs away

Could just be a good stout.

Yes, all cops are bad. Or biatches. Or bastards. Or racist scrotum-walkers. Whatever. They all suck because they all allow their blue line bullshiat to keep the evil rampant.

There are no good cops. Not in this country.

Do you actually know any police officers?


sure as shiat not on purpose!
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ACAB....All Cops Are Bastards...

"It's not about individual police officers; it's about a system. But I think to the casual observer, it seems like an attack on individual police officers - all cops..."

That's what it means when you choose the word "all", dumbass.
 
Luse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FLMountainMan: chaoswolf: special20: FTFA: "Around the country, several are brewing their own versions of a beer that shares a single label that reads "Black is Beautiful."

Craft Malt Liquor?

/runs away

Could just be a good stout.

Yes, all cops are bad. Or biatches. Or bastards. Or racist scrotum-walkers. Whatever. They all suck because they all allow their blue line bullshiat to keep the evil rampant.

There are no good cops. Not in this country.

Do you actually know any police officers?


Yeah, hundreds. Worked at the Chicago OEMC for a while. You'd shiat yourself hearing some of the stories they tell.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FLMountainMan: Sounds like I know which brewery to burglarize in Seattle.


So what you are saying is the police have discriminatory practices? And you are ok with this?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I tend to give a hallpass to the older seemingly mellow cops but I can't stand the skinhead ex-mil cops with Punisher tats and an agressive "come at me, bro" attitude in every situation. I suppose I should quit giving the former a pass since they seem perfectly fine with the latter.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: FlyinS: Well, they're not wrong.

Yes they are.

ACAB is an ignorant blanket statement.


The good cops protect the bad cops.
That means the good cops are bad cops.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IPA = If Pinecones were Alcohol:

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FLMountainMan: chaoswolf: special20: FTFA: "Around the country, several are brewing their own versions of a beer that shares a single label that reads "Black is Beautiful."

Craft Malt Liquor?

/runs away

Could just be a good stout.

Yes, all cops are bad. Or biatches. Or bastards. Or racist scrotum-walkers. Whatever. They all suck because they all allow their blue line bullshiat to keep the evil rampant.

There are no good cops. Not in this country.

Do you actually know any police officers?


I know several. Related to a couple, and I love them.

But they're still bastards. They're active participants in a deeply broken system and they're not trying to fix it.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
with some customers saying they'll no longer buy the beer.

Sensitive right-wing snowflakes trying to invoke their Republican cancel-culture again.
Funny thing about Republican cancel culture is it never works.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this sets up an interesting dilemma.  if people want Trump arrested and brought to justice for his crimes, that would require the police.  if all cops are bastards and they are part of an evil in the country, how will Trump get arrested for his crimes?

20/20 mad as a dog
 
ace in your face
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haha, it would be Chucks. Good for them.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 1 hour ago  

asciibaron: this sets up an interesting dilemma.  if people want Trump arrested and brought to justice for his crimes, that would require the police.  if all cops are bastards and they are part of an evil in the country, how will Trump get arrested for his crimes?

20/20 mad as a dog


It's adorable you think police have anything to do with whether or not Trump will be arrested.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

asciibaron: this sets up an interesting dilemma.  if people want Trump arrested and brought to justice for his crimes, that would require the police.  if all cops are bastards and they are part of an evil in the country, how will Trump get arrested for his crimes?

20/20 mad as a dog


Just because the cops do some things right sometimes, doesn't mean they are right all the time.
They have to do things right sometimes, or nobody would support them at all.
 
FLMountainMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Petey4335: FLMountainMan: Sounds like I know which brewery to burglarize in Seattle.

So what you are saying is the police have discriminatory practices? And you are ok with this?


The joke was intended either way you want it.  You can clutch your pearls and admire my brave statement that the fascist corrupt cops would intentionally let this place burn to the ground, or you can smugly cheer at the idea that cops wouldn't bother to do their damn hob and let the owner get what he deserves.  I don't care either way.  Your opinion isn't going to change.

Now, if I were to say that I know the brewery to walk into while open carrying, order a pint of ACAB beer and piss all over the place as I did it, you might infer that I'm making a statement that police are a necessary evil and that you'd be better off trying to make realistic changes (like making them easier to fire (i.e., abolish police unions), paying them more to attract better candidates, and focus on recruiting more minorities) than demonizing and defunding them so that the quality of officer deteriorates.

Getting rid of all police is stupid and unrealistic and usually said by people who never have a need for their services.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ace in your face: asciibaron: this sets up an interesting dilemma.  if people want Trump arrested and brought to justice for his crimes, that would require the police.  if all cops are bastards and they are part of an evil in the country, how will Trump get arrested for his crimes?

20/20 mad as a dog

It's adorable you think police have anything to do with whether or not Trump will be arrested.


the FBI are police.  you know that, right?
 
proco [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chaoswolf: special20: FTFA: "Around the country, several are brewing their own versions of a beer that shares a single label that reads "Black is Beautiful."

Craft Malt Liquor?

/runs away

Could just be a good stout.


That's exactly what it is. An imperial stout - original recipe provided by Weathered Souls. Couple of the local riffs I've had are outstanding.

https://blackisbeautiful.beer/
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They wont stay in businesses for long...
 
IKillBugs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bravo to them, but I prefer Saison style beers. I feel hops have become a crutch. Just add an ass load of hops to any shiatty beer, and you can sell it. Hard pass.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it baits the "Blue Lives Matter" dipshiats into spewing their bile and hatred, I'm OK with this.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

asciibaron: this sets up an interesting dilemma.  if people want Trump arrested and brought to justice for his crimes, that would require the police.  if all cops are bastards and they are part of an evil in the country, how will Trump get arrested for his crimes?

20/20 mad as a dog


All cops don't have to be bastards. It just happens that they currently are.

It's no great stretch to imagine current systems being replaced in function and employing people that aren't bastards.

Did you really think you had some kind of clever *gotcha* there?
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I tend to give a hallpass to the older seemingly mellow cops but I can't stand the skinhead ex-mil cops with Punisher tats and an agressive "come at me, bro" attitude in every situation. I suppose I should quit giving the former a pass since they seem perfectly fine with the latter.


t = (1/n [h]) * 1/s

t = trustworthiness of the cop
n = diameter of their neck
h = length of their hair
s = number of skull decals/tats/patches

Hard to calculate while pulling over AND emptying your beer out the window, but it's a sound forumla.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I support the police.  That said having been a cop I can honestly say that the best thing you can do to support the police is to remove the bottom third of officers who are racist, violate people's rights, or who fail to live up to the moral obligations that we deserve from police.

By an amazing coincidence these also tend to be the dumbest guys in every department, who screw up other officers' investigations, sexually harasse the female staff, and escalate routine calls into dangerous confrontations for mot just the public, but also all the other cops.
 
FLMountainMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

JesseL: asciibaron: this sets up an interesting dilemma.  if people want Trump arrested and brought to justice for his crimes, that would require the police.  if all cops are bastards and they are part of an evil in the country, how will Trump get arrested for his crimes?

20/20 mad as a dog

All cops don't have to be bastards. It just happens that they currently are.

It's no great stretch to imagine current systems being replaced in function and employing people that aren't bastards.

Did you really think you had some kind of clever *gotcha* there?


So how do you think this will happen?  What's the game plan other than saying "cops R dicks HURHURHUR"?
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

JesseL: asciibaron: this sets up an interesting dilemma.  if people want Trump arrested and brought to justice for his crimes, that would require the police.  if all cops are bastards and they are part of an evil in the country, how will Trump get arrested for his crimes?

20/20 mad as a dog

All cops don't have to be bastards. It just happens that they currently are.

It's no great stretch to imagine current systems being replaced in function and employing people that aren't bastards.

Did you really think you had some kind of clever *gotcha* there?


But if they were truly evil, wouldn't they just let all the actual criminals go free, 100% of the time?
Also, Hitler was nice to dogs! And made the trains run on time! If he was really evil, would he do that??
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

dwrash: They wont stay in businesses for long...


Yes, I'm sure that Seattle microbrewery was really depending on the bootlicker demographic to keep them solvent.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: JesseL: asciibaron: this sets up an interesting dilemma.  if people want Trump arrested and brought to justice for his crimes, that would require the police.  if all cops are bastards and they are part of an evil in the country, how will Trump get arrested for his crimes?

20/20 mad as a dog

All cops don't have to be bastards. It just happens that they currently are.

It's no great stretch to imagine current systems being replaced in function and employing people that aren't bastards.

Did you really think you had some kind of clever *gotcha* there?

So how do you think this will happen?  What's the game plan other than saying "cops R dicks HURHURHUR"?


It's not going to happen on Fark.
Defending them on Fark isn't going to help protect them, either, Mr. Mountain Man.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

gar1013: It's like garlic. People in the US overuse it to obscene levels compared to places like Italy.


Fresh chopped garlic is awesome. I always double what the recipe says. If the recipe was just "two roasted cloves of garlic" I'd add two more for flavor.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: I support the police.  That said having been a cop I can honestly say that the best thing you can do to support the police is to remove the bottom third of officers who are racist, violate people's rights, or who fail to live up to the moral obligations that we deserve from police.

By an amazing coincidence these also tend to be the dumbest guys in every department, who screw up other officers' investigations, sexually harasse the female staff, and escalate routine calls into dangerous confrontations for mot just the public, but also all the other cops.


And then there are the unions....
 
asciibaron
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

JesseL: asciibaron: this sets up an interesting dilemma.  if people want Trump arrested and brought to justice for his crimes, that would require the police.  if all cops are bastards and they are part of an evil in the country, how will Trump get arrested for his crimes?

20/20 mad as a dog

All cops don't have to be bastards. It just happens that they currently are.

It's no great stretch to imagine current systems being replaced in function and employing people that aren't bastards.

Did you really think you had some kind of clever *gotcha* there?


good luck hiring 100,000 new police to replace the ones you say are bastards in the next few months.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

gar1013: There are plenty of other shiatty over-hopped craft brews to drink, so whatever.

Seriously, try some good beer from foreign countries, and then try your local craft brewery. Notice how many of the local people think the hops level needs to be turned to 11?

It's like garlic. People in the US overuse it to obscene levels compared to places like Italy.


I'm in the middle...Love my American IPAs and Czech pilsners.

And I need to say this again:

The trend of "juicy" IPAs needs to stop.
 
FLMountainMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Begoggle: FLMountainMan: JesseL: asciibaron: this sets up an interesting dilemma.  if people want Trump arrested and brought to justice for his crimes, that would require the police.  if all cops are bastards and they are part of an evil in the country, how will Trump get arrested for his crimes?

20/20 mad as a dog

All cops don't have to be bastards. It just happens that they currently are.

It's no great stretch to imagine current systems being replaced in function and employing people that aren't bastards.

Did you really think you had some kind of clever *gotcha* there?

So how do you think this will happen?  What's the game plan other than saying "cops R dicks HURHURHUR"?

It's not going to happen on Fark.
Defending them on Fark isn't going to help protect them, either, Mr. Mountain Man.


And attacking them on Fark isn't going to get us to your cop-free nirvana either?  So again - what specific ideas do you have to reform the system?  I think step one is to prohibit unionized law enforcement, or bar certain employment protections in union contracts.
 
