(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1994, the terrorist known as Carlos the Jackal was captured, striking fear into the hearts of lesser-known terrorists Edward the Wallaby and Vladimir the Hawaiian Monk Seal   (history.com) divider line
17
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I thought it was Akamai the Hawaiian Monk Seal. I think Vladimir was known as "The Marten."
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
He then went on to be a minor plot point in Rainbow Six
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I thought it was Akamai the Hawaiian Monk Seal. I think Vladimir was known as "The Marten."


You're thinking of Martin the Bat-Eared Fox, the Terror of Tunguska.  Akamai was the Water Buffalo and specialized in political extortion.
 
Precious Roy's Horse Dividers [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
GRCooper
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Highly recommend Hunting The Jackal by Billy Waugh.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Was he the guy that played the chain saw in that crappy band?  Good.  Those guys sucked.
 
nytmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
At least he took out Jack Black before getting got

Fark user imageView Full Size


/I keed
//J.B. is cool
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
And Jason Bourne's mission was completed. I mean, if he remembered it.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
zerkalo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ok fine!!!
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: At least he took out Jack Black before getting got

[Fark user image 765x431]

/I keed
//J.B. is cool


I admit, I did not expect that scene. Saw it in the theater.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
it's fancy european shiat. you wouldn't understand
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: At least he took out Jack Black before getting got

[Fark user image 765x431]

/I keed
//J.B. is cool


Jack Black was totally armless in that film.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: it's fancy european shiat. you wouldn't understand


What, like a carryall?
 
