 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Vox)   Today's episode of Fark's Here Comes The Science: an overview of new SARS-CoV-2 vaccines, including Moderna's mRNA, Inovio's plasmid, and Oxford University's recombinant adenovirus. TL:DR - Antiplague, Ring of Protection, D20 Saving Throw   (vox.com) divider line
9
    More: PSA, Immune system, Vaccine, Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine, development of other new vaccines, DNA, widespread use, repurposed virus, new technologies  
•       •       •

318 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Aug 2020 at 4:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The minute the virus became a big deal i predicted Trump would announce s cure that will be coming on November 10th. You don't have to be a farking Jedi to see it coming, it was pretty obvious.
 
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm participating in the Phase III trial for one of the mRNA vaccines here in Florida. It is double blind and I have a 50% chance of getting a placebo. I need to ask them if we are ever get the results disclosed to us since we'd eventually need to know whether to actually get vaccinated.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://biorender.com/covid-vaccine-t​r​acker

That's what I use rather than "news" sources. (Even though Vox is pretty good).
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Professor_Doctor: I'm participating in the Phase III trial for one of the mRNA vaccines here in Florida. It is double blind and I have a 50% chance of getting a placebo. I need to ask them if we are ever get the results disclosed to us since we'd eventually need to know whether to actually get vaccinated.


Good for you! Sincerely. The folks like you to step up and actually contribute are real heroes. Thank you.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh man I'm pretty sure I got hit with adenovirus last fall/summer and it sucked and lingered finally these past couple days I fell kinda normal like my immune system got ahead
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Professor_Doctor: I'm participating in the Phase III trial for one of the mRNA vaccines here in Florida. It is double blind and I have a 50% chance of getting a placebo. I need to ask them if we are ever get the results disclosed to us since we'd eventually need to know whether to actually get vaccinated.


That should be explicitly mentioned in the informed consent (since it's a common request, and a very reasonable one).
 
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

TimeCubeFan: Professor_Doctor: I'm participating in the Phase III trial for one of the mRNA vaccines here in Florida. It is double blind and I have a 50% chance of getting a placebo. I need to ask them if we are ever get the results disclosed to us since we'd eventually need to know whether to actually get vaccinated.

Good for you! Sincerely. The folks like you to step up and actually contribute are real heroes. Thank you.


There's some definite self-interest in my decision, but I figure best case scenario I luck out and have immunity and worst case  nothing happens and I've still meaningfully contributed to helping everyone not die.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Expect a challenge from the chicken farmers and their lobbyists:

https://www.cdc.gov/flu/prevent/how-f​l​uvaccine-made.htm
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mugato: The minute the virus became a big deal i predicted Trump would announce s cure that will be coming on November 10th. You don't have to be a farking Jedi to see it coming, it was pretty obvious.


That's the real reason he hates mail-in balloting: There's no singular moment when he can leap forth with a bogus, misleading claim that is early enough to affect voting yet not so early that it won't be debunked to hell making him look like a lying piece of shiat.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.