(Newsweek)   North Paulding, which was open, then close, is open again. Filming rights still being negotiated between spineless schoolboard and teenagers with little to lose   (newsweek.com) divider line
    More: Followup, High school, North Paulding High School students, first schools, crowded hallway of students, Paulding County School District, school employees, high school, half dozen students  
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Forget it, Jake. It's MAGA country.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So... you're saying an entire institution devoted to the lofty ideal of learning... is entirely incapable of it?
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The definition of insanity is...
 
sinner4ever [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This must be what #savethechildren must be about on facebook
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
And this is in the same district that just selected that QAnon nut case to run for Congress.
 
KitchenBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You could not generally find a more spineless feckless bunch of low rent politicians than school boards and superintendants.  They generally ride the coattails of the dominant party in their district and are small minded, adgendized twits.  Most board members are there because Timmy is in the district and they like to bully the school while superintendants are mostly glad handers for sponsors for the new football field.
 
powhound
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Alternating days, eh? That should help with the hallway congestion.

You just know they will keep this up until they can't find enough healthy adults to be in the classrooms.
 
KitchenBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

powhound: Alternating days, eh? That should help with the hallway congestion.

You just know they will keep this up until they can't find enough healthy adults to be in the classrooms.


That is what my school is doing.  It's not going well.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The Georgia high school was shut down Monday and Tuesday to be cleaned and disinfected and initially planned to reopen Wednesday, but the closure was extended until the rest of the week.

Ummmm the Coronavirus isn't on the walls, it's in the students you're about to let back in.
The same thing is gonna keep happening until you keep the students out.

"But Cletus, I don't understand how it's back. We just scrubbed the desks last week. The only thing different between this week and last week is we let 1000 kids back in the school. I guess we'll never know how the virus got back in here. Well, time to scrub the walls again"
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Looking good, Georgia. Keep fighting those stereotypes of being backwards, racist, God-lovin', liberal-disbelievin' hicks.

/the admins of this school and their parents, anyway
//Hotlanta not included
 
