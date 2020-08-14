 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Suddenly, Firenado   (bbc.com) divider line
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh; we're following Sweden's lead and trying to develop herd immunity against extremely exothermic oxidation. It's scientifical.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Can you hear the drums firenado?
 
hammettman
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm watching out for the firecane.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

hammettman: I'm watching out for the firecane.


Firenami.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I patiently await the rabid anti-Californians' responses to this.
 
HeadLever [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Another reason I am glad I am not in California.  Here, the fire season is starting to wind down with the shorter days and cooler nights.  In California, theirs is just winding up.

Stay safe folks.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

hammettman: I'm watching out for the firecane.


They do that right before every harvest.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sugarca​n​e#Cultivation

Sugarcane is harvested by hand and mechanically. Hand harvesting accounts for more than half of production, and is dominant in the developing world. In hand harvesting, the field is first set on fire. The fire burns dry leaves, and chases away or kills venomous snakes, without harming the stalks and roots. Harvesters then cut the cane just above ground-level using cane knives or machetes.
 
stuffy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Its summer, California is on fire. What else is new.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: I patiently await the rabid anti-Californians' responses to this.


What about those with distemper, mange, or parvovirus?
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You were warned to rake the leaves, fire-deniers.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dittybopper: mikaloyd: I patiently await the rabid anti-Californians' responses to this.

What about those with distemper, mange, or parvovirus?


No their rants are less cray in general. I prefer the real brain damaged works when I read the ramblings of nuts.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

stuffy: Its summer, California is on fire. What else is new.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size


Microchip technology.  It's like a new thing, isn't it?
 
limboslam
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They should just blame PG&E.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: dittybopper: mikaloyd: I patiently await the rabid anti-Californians' responses to this.

What about those with distemper, mange, or parvovirus?

No their rants are less fewer cray in general. I prefer the real brain damaged works when I read the ramblings of nuts.


FTFY.   Crays are countable objects:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size


You're welcome.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: You were warned to rake the leaves, fire-deniers.


Hey I did raked up the pine needles and got rid of the dead brush at my cabin just like they tell us to every year in the national forest. They even have helpful fire crews that haul the brush to their chippers. Which is nice.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: You were warned to rake the leaves, fire-deniers.


"Fire Denier" would be a good band name.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dittybopper: mikaloyd: dittybopper: mikaloyd: I patiently await the rabid anti-Californians' responses to this.

What about those with distemper, mange, or parvovirus?

No their rants are less fewer cray in general. I prefer the real brain damaged works when I read the ramblings of nuts.

FTFY.   Crays are countable objects:

[i.pinimg.com image 500x358]

[64.media.tumblr.com image 500x281] [View Full Size image _x_]

You're welcome.


You just said "bazinga" out loud, didn't you?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Resident Muslim: You were warned to rake the leaves, fire-deniers.

"Fire Denier" would be a good band name.


Billy Joel tribute?
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You know, this summer really feels like it needed a new Sharknado movie.
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dittybopper: mikaloyd: dittybopper: mikaloyd: I patiently await the rabid anti-Californians' responses to this.

What about those with distemper, mange, or parvovirus?

No their rants are less fewer cray in general. I prefer the real brain damaged works when I read the ramblings of nuts.

FTFY.   Crays are countable objects:


Two, precisely.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
How about sharkcano?

https://bgr.com/2020/08/11/volcano-sh​a​rks-ocean-study/
 
