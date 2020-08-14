 Skip to content
(CBC)   Cross-border couples find they are lovers in a dangerous time. Sorry, eh - Smitts couldn't find a Rush song to fit the headline   (cbc.ca) divider line
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Cross-border couples find they want to be Closer to the Heart!

/Subby Fails
//Neil Peart drum solo
///SALESMEN!!!
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well now you really won't ever get to meet my girlfriend, she lives in Canada.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Public Call Box: Cross-border couples find they want to be Closer to the Heart!

/Subby Fails
//Neil Peart drum solo
///SALESMEN!!!


you win.

I was going with Today's Tom Sawyer don't care about no borders but closer to the heart is better.
 
nsstick [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Maybe they need a rocket launcher to find out where the lions are.
 
Northern
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Public Call Box: Cross-border couples find they want to be Closer to the Heart!

/Subby Fails
//Neil Peart drum solo
///SALESMEN!!!


Lovers find they couldn't get their red barchetta across the border.
/white haired uncle does not approve
 
wingnut396
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Even you fly by night, you'll be rejected at YYZ.
 
nsstick [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Also, Fergus Marsh is da awsum!
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

One of the victims of this cruel time.
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Red Sector A. Kinda fitting for this timeline.
 
oxnard_montalvo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Bruce Cockburn - Lovers In A Dangerous Time
Youtube 7IX4gWkFqvU
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 1 minute ago  

wax_on: Well now you really won't ever get to meet my girlfriend, she lives in Canada.


My Girlfriend Who Lives In Canada
Youtube 5g196vURUDo

(NSFW for naughty language, so put on your headphones)

Anyway, subby, an early Barenaked Ladies reference is acceptable under the circumstances.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
 Time stands still until you can get in your red barchetta to pass the trees in the subdivisions as you use your freewill and natural science to check your vital signs because you just can't leave that thing alone. You're a new world man, the analog kid and nobody's hero but alas, you don't have a ghost of a chance.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Til the end...and beyond...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
