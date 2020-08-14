 Skip to content
(Wikipedia)   Today, Gary Larson, the creator of the greatest newspaper comic in history, turns 70. Celebrate his many creations, be it cow tools, boneless chickens, or Midvale School for the Gifted   (en.wikipedia.org) divider line
    The Far Side, Gary Larson, creator of The Far Side, Larson's retirement, Far Side, Prehistory of The Far Side, new online era, single-panel cartoon series  
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Don't forget that Jane Goodall tramp
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mztlplx [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark in one image.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I always really liked this one...

Fark user imageView Full Size


It's just so silly.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
The English Major [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

JasonOfOrillia: Fark in one image.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 500x426]


It always bugged me that the door closey arm thing is on the outside.  That needs to be on the other side to protect it from the elements.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image 311x400]


you need to add the Total Fark badge to that one.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

fluffy_pope: [live.staticflickr.com image 400x492]


That comic is more brilliant than the typical Larson cartoon, and that's saying a *LOT*.   It's both funny, *AND* it's absolutely true.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My favorite
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Salmon: Private_Citizen: [Fark user image 311x400]

you need to add the Total Fark badge to that one.


Put a MAGA hat on the crazy guy
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
ideonexus.comView Full Size


From what I read, Goodall loved this one.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

scanman61: Salmon: Private_Citizen: [Fark user image 311x400]

you need to add the Total Fark badge to that one.

Put a MAGA hat on the crazy guy


Nah, those farkers don't get to ruin everything.
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dittybopper: fluffy_pope: [live.staticflickr.com image 400x492]

That comic is more brilliant than the typical Larson cartoon, and that's saying a *LOT*.   It's both funny, *AND* it's absolutely true.


the ones with Ginger are all gems.
 
Hooferatheart [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UpNorthMeech [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Always makes me chuckle....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bigmuff [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
englaja
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

JasonOfOrillia: Fark in one image.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 500x426]


Slight correction.

Needs to read "for those who think themselves gifted"
 
Hooferatheart [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldJames
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
fieldandstream.comView Full Size
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
SuperChuck
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This one and the mountain goats are tied for my favorite
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.