(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Former student sues college, claims the female supervisor pressed for a 'threesome'   (local21news.com) divider line
    Former student, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Shippensburg Univ, claims, threesome, female supervisor  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was she hot?
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, that university farked up big time.  What the hell is going on in PA?
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

That dean seems like a stand up person.
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Exactly what part of harassment, retaliation and attempted rape did you find hot, subby?
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This happened to me in university. Female prof repeatedly hit on me, and my grades suffered when I refused. Zero things about that were sexy.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
When women do it then it's hot.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
No means no.  Nothing less sexy than an unwilling person.  Move on.  You now how many students would be eager for that opportunity?
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I have seen many, many documentary short films on this very subject.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

towatchoverme: This happened to me in university. Female prof repeatedly hit on me, and my grades suffered when I refused. Zero things about that were sexy.


This did not happen to me in college.  No professors hit on me.  There was nothing sexy about that either.

Dunno why HR is considering offering her a job back, she's not gonna need to work for a while after she wins the lawsuit.

"I can't do my job because the dipshiat in question is my friend, so fark off kthnx." How did she think that was an appropriate response to sexual harassment? For all her enabling she may as well have just asked to join.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asciibaron
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
a friend from college teaches at Ship... this sounds about right from what i've heard.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The student claims in January of 2019 the assistant dean approached her asking if she would engage in a ménage à trois with her and a man.

Usually you pay double for that kind of action, Cotton
 
dwlah [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Document Document Document
Just talking to the boss counts for squat or worse the boss doesnt want to hear it because she is her friend
Hope she wins and everybody at the school gets fired
 
eKonk [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Was she hot?


Not hot enough, obviously.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: When women do it then it's hot.


Correct.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Somebody asked me out!!!! How dare they be attracted to me! I WANT MONEY NOW!" hahahaha
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The only proff that hit on me in college looked like the love child of Jack Elam and that chick from The Dark Crystal:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


She would comment on her class mornings that she always appreciated me smiling at her from the back of the room.

/I was baked.  But considered it, yes.
 
sleze
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

towatchoverme: This happened to me in university. Female prof repeatedly hit on me, and my grades suffered when I refused. Zero things about that were sexy.


You should have strung her along.  Expressed interest but not until after the semester ends. Then tell them to fark off

/worked for me with a TA
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What is it with Pennsylvania colleges and sex pests?
 
