 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   If you are a Brit driving through France, better stay in your car the whole time or you could end up in Le Quarantine   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
21
    More: PSA, Clearing, Clear, Kingdom of the Netherlands, Aruba, List, Tetrahydrogestrinone, Gasoline, self-isolate  
•       •       •

311 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Aug 2020 at 1:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That would Le Suck.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: That would Le Suck.


I hope so, I've seen some convincing French porn.
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Frank Zappa - In France
Youtube eep1_tiPOVY
 
starsrift
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Salmon: kdawg7736: That would Le Suck.

I hope so, I've seen some convincing French porn.


How do you have to be convinced the porn is French? It's easy, just look at the female performer's underarms. If they're hairy, it's either French or Japanese kink. To determine which, just look at the genitals, and if they're pixelated (a sadly common Japanese disease), it's Japanese kink. If you can see everything in full flagrant display aside from the masking tufts of body hair, it's French.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

starsrift: Salmon: kdawg7736: That would Le Suck.

I hope so, I've seen some convincing French porn.

How do you have to be convinced the porn is French? It's easy, just look at the female performer's underarms. If they're hairy, it's either French or Japanese kink. To determine which, just look at the genitals, and if they're pixelated (a sadly common Japanese disease), it's Japanese kink. If you can see everything in full flagrant display aside from the masking tufts of body hair, it's French.


*jots down*
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Maybe it's because I am an American, but I cannot imagine driving through an entire country without stopping.  I would have to stop at least once for gas if I try to leave the state, unless I go to Texas.  But Texas can go to hell, so I won't go there.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
La quarantine.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Looks like all those tricks Americans used in Canada, claiming they were just traveling through to Alaska or back, ended up in a Montreal newspaper.  The French government must have figured it out by struggling through the poutine stains on the edges.

In unrelated news, a new form of porn, people eliminating body waste from the window of a moving car in the French country side, is sure to become a short lived fad.  Drive through car washes expect a gold rush business near channel crossings.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Maybe it's because I am an American, but I cannot imagine driving through an entire country without stopping.  I would have to stop at least once for gas if I try to leave the state, unless I go to Texas.  But Texas can go to hell, so I won't go there.


It's self reporting on the honor system. Smart people know to shut up and not snitch on themselves.
 
jtown
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They'd be in quarantine in England, not France so it wouldn't be Le Quarantine.  It'd be Quar Ant Teen.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Frostclaw
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Le good.

Seriously, I don't blame them one bit.
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What if you're a Brit bicycling through France with someone who thinks he's Leon Trotsky?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: NM Volunteer: Maybe it's because I am an American, but I cannot imagine driving through an entire country without stopping.  I would have to stop at least once for gas if I try to leave the state, unless I go to Texas.  But Texas can go to hell, so I won't go there.

It's self reporting on the honor system. Smart people know to shut up and not snitch on themselves.


Or as we'd otherwise call it, "not the honor system".
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: NM Volunteer: Maybe it's because I am an American, but I cannot imagine driving through an entire country without stopping.  I would have to stop at least once for gas if I try to leave the state, unless I go to Texas.  But Texas can go to hell, so I won't go there.

It's self reporting on the honor system. Smart people know to shut up and not snitch on themselves.


Those people are without honor.
 
tirob [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: La quarantine.


Non.  La quarantaine.
 
mattgsx [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: That would Le Suck.


I still prefer Le Shok

Le Shok - Live at Vinyl Solution, Huntington Beach, CA
Youtube PYVAzSgUX_8
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

tirob: Tillmaster: La quarantine.

Non.  La quarantaine.


Le Quarantini.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: mrmopar5287: NM Volunteer: Maybe it's because I am an American, but I cannot imagine driving through an entire country without stopping.  I would have to stop at least once for gas if I try to leave the state, unless I go to Texas.  But Texas can go to hell, so I won't go there.

It's self reporting on the honor system. Smart people know to shut up and not snitch on themselves.

Those people are without honor.


My local state university fired a RA and kicked him out of his only housing for the semester (his dorm room) for reporting a positive test. After seeing what you'd think would be a good, responsive employer do to make a college student homeless, I'll keep my mouth shut.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: NM Volunteer: mrmopar5287: NM Volunteer: Maybe it's because I am an American, but I cannot imagine driving through an entire country without stopping.  I would have to stop at least once for gas if I try to leave the state, unless I go to Texas.  But Texas can go to hell, so I won't go there.

It's self reporting on the honor system. Smart people know to shut up and not snitch on themselves.

Those people are without honor.

My local state university fired a RA and kicked him out of his only housing for the semester (his dorm room) for reporting a positive test. After seeing what you'd think would be a good, responsive employer do to make a college student homeless, I'll keep my mouth shut.


And if you infect other people, they would be justified in hanging you from a lamppost.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I can see a potential problem with staying in your car the entire time while driving through France, several actually some are more easily if unpleasantly solved than others.

1. Fuel   does France have full service gas stations?  if not then that's a major issue. maybe if you pay at the pump and are gone before any one can stop you then your able to continue on your way.

2.  Bodily functions:  it is possible to relieve yourself in a car though potentially awkward and fraught with difficulties.  Especially if the foiks inthe care are all not of the same gender.

3.  Food : It is well know that France has an excellent food culture but i have never heard drive thrus used in conjunction with France so i have no idea if they are a thing there.   So eating could get difficult.

4. Sleep    : its possible to sleep in your car even if uncomfortable and not ideal but your going to need to  locate a spot where you can do so with out being found and disturbed.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.