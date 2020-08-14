 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Scottish Sun)   Ethel beside herself after snapping naked jogger running around wearing only a bum-bag and trainers in park   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
34
    More: Giggity, The Sun, Newspaper, The Times, News of the World, News Corporation, News International, News Group Newspapers, Trademark  
•       •       •

1434 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Aug 2020 at 10:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Call it a 'fanny pack' in the UK and be prepared for a variety of reactions.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Near Leek, Staffs.
Can't make this stuff up.
 
Bruce the Deuce [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was too late. She'd already been mooned.
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Call it a 'fanny pack' in the UK and be prepared for a variety of reactions.



Isn't that a category on the British version of Porn Hub?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So

Walker: Near Leek, Staffs.
Can't make this stuff up.


So Staffordshire is the Oklahoma of England?   Is it ever called Baja Manchester?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The exhibitionist was seen hiding from a delivery driver in the Roaches, near Leek, Staffs.

They're just making up place names to mess with us, aren't they?
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not enough "boogity" in this thread.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ethel: ""He was flopping about all over the place."

Runner: "Why thank you"  * adjusts his bum bag
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What can I say except "You're Welcome!!"

However, he seems relatively fit, no need for copious amounts of eye bleach
 
Cheese Whiz Kid [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Bum bag" is British for scrotum, right?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
....Weeners Tag, not Boobies Tag....
 
Stantz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two elderly nuns sitting on a park bench when a flasher runs up and exposes himself.

One had a stroke, the other couldn't reach .

/here all week.
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A child could see him."

Tke kid should be all right so long as he doesn't have any balloons to steal.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sheep not caring.
 
Froman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Call it a 'fanny pack' in the UK and be prepared for a variety of reactions.


"Pardon?"
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Froman: xxBirdMadGirlxx: Call it a 'fanny pack' in the UK and be prepared for a variety of reactions.

"Pardon?"


Sorry, I'm all out of Grey Poupon.

Check the guy in the Bentley.   I think he's got some.
 
debug
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't sound like he was naked.
 
starlost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: Not enough "boogity" in this thread.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: The exhibitionist was seen hiding from a delivery driver in the Roaches, near Leek, Staffs.

They're just making up place names to mess with us, aren't they?


The English language is super weird.  A combination of Brythonic, Latin and Latinized Brythonic, Old Saxon and Old English and Englishized Old Saxon and Saxonized Brythonic and Englishized Latinized Brythonic, and with some Frenchified Old Saxon and Frenchified Old English, and Middle and Modern English versions of all of those words.  As new languages were introduced by invaders, they sometimes renamed things to their languages but they also sometimes just changed existing word spelling to match their languages.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Froman: xxBirdMadGirlxx: Call it a 'fanny pack' in the UK and be prepared for a variety of reactions.

"Pardon?"


A fanny in Britain is a lady part
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bruce the Deuce: It was too late. She'd already been mooned.


Flashed her right there in front of the shock absorbers.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it wasn't for the "lying" aspect of it, staging stories for these rags sounds like fun.

/would probably get a cut-out and go to the nearest lake with a smudged lens for a "Nessie re-emerges!"
//I will NOT go for the racist phobia driven stuff.
///I will probably include a "You won't believe what Batboy looks like today!"
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: The exhibitionist was seen hiding from a delivery driver in the Roaches, near Leek, Staffs.

They're just making up place names to mess with us, aren't they?


Wait til you hear about Rodgering on Bottoms.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MindStalker: Froman: xxBirdMadGirlxx: Call it a 'fanny pack' in the UK and be prepared for a variety of reactions.

"Pardon?"

A fanny in Britain is a lady part


but WHICH parts.
 
fireclown
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The bumbag was needed, for keys.  You gotta carry your car keys somewhere.  And like the Colonal said, you might not like where they are hidden:

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Dr Nostromo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Didn't quite catch on what they meant, at first, when they said someone snapped a naked jogger. I thought, 'Did she have a rubber band or something? That'd be painful."
 
Trik
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Better that than the pooping jogger that some had to contend with.
 
Froman
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

MindStalker: Froman: xxBirdMadGirlxx: Call it a 'fanny pack' in the UK and be prepared for a variety of reactions.

"Pardon?"

A fanny in Britain is a lady part


Was trying to reference Elaine's British boyfriend in Seinfeld but it appears I have failed.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Salmon: MindStalker: Froman: xxBirdMadGirlxx: Call it a 'fanny pack' in the UK and be prepared for a variety of reactions.

"Pardon?"

A fanny in Britain is a lady part

but WHICH parts.


The "front bottom", ie vagina.
 
drewsfarkthrowaway
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I screamed out "DON'T LOOK ETHEL!", but the damage was already done. She had seen his pearly whites.
 
stuffy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
One again. Those you see naked are never the one you want to see naked.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Trik: Better that than the pooping jogger that some had to contend with.


Shhhtuff happens all the time
i.imgur.comView Full Size

i.imgur.comView Full Size

qph.fs.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
what's a bum bag?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I thought that said "burn bag" at first, and figured maybe the guy had fashioned pants out of this.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.