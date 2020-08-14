 Skip to content
(NPR)   Spiffy: Biden's lead over Trump increases. Facepalm: 1/3 of those polled won't take a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine   (npr.org)
Pocket Ninja
2 hours ago  
That's disturbing, of course, but unfortunately not all that surprising. But I also think there's a context to this vaccine in particular that doesn't seem to have been captured in this poll, which is the reason for the refusal. I think there are lots of people out there -- and not just Americans, but all over the world -- who are going to need to somehow be made to feel very comfortable that this vaccine, which by any account is being rushed through development, is in fact safe. I can see many, many people refusing to be among the first groups who receive it because they want to wait to see what happens with it. But I wouldn't categorize those people as "anti vaxxers" and reaching them won't require anything close to the same sort of drastic approaches that reaching those idiots will.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
1 hour ago  
Too bad they're not all on trumps side
 
propasaurus
1 hour ago  
Real vaccine? Yes?
Trump's Election Miracle™ vaccine? fark no.
 
jso2897
1 hour ago  

propasaurus: Real vaccine? Yes?
Trump's Election Miracle™ vaccine? fark no.


Until polls start differentiating that, they mean nothing.
 
pup.socket
1 hour ago  
Would you take Putin's vaccine if Trump arranges free inoculations?
 
JTtheCajun
1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: That's disturbing, of course, but unfortunately not all that surprising. But I also think there's a context to this vaccine in particular that doesn't seem to have been captured in this poll, which is the reason for the refusal. I think there are lots of people out there -- and not just Americans, but all over the world -- who are going to need to somehow be made to feel very comfortable that this vaccine, which by any account is being rushed through development, is in fact safe. I can see many, many people refusing to be among the first groups who receive it because they want to wait to see what happens with it. But I wouldn't categorize those people as "anti vaxxers" and reaching them won't require anything close to the same sort of drastic approaches that reaching those idiots will.


This right here. I have a lot of instituional distrust right now. I have no confidence anyone at the CDC or FDA is anything but a lackey willing to rubber stamp a homeopathic remedy at this point if it makes Trump look good.
 
Boondock3806
1 hour ago  
Polls about willingness to take a vaccine CAN'T work for hypothetical scenarios.

There's no way in hell I'd take the Russian vaccine today.
 
New Rising Sun
1 hour ago  

propasaurus: Real vaccine? Yes?
Trump's Election Miracle™ vaccine? fark no.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats
1 hour ago  
Yeah.. it's partly about the source of the vaccine.

No one but right wingers really want a russian krokodil vaccine, and no one but right wingers really want whatever bs snakeoil Trumpkinds will try and sell.

I'll be the first in line for whatever vaccine Germany ends up producing though.
 
Klivian
1 hour ago  

propasaurus: Real vaccine? Yes?
Trump's Election Miracle™ vaccine? fark no.


Gonna need a huge WHO or Doctors Without Borders operation to bring us the Oxford vaccine (assuming it clears trials)
 
Salmon
1 hour ago  
Well, would you rather get COVID or Autism?
 
Callous
1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: That's disturbing, of course, but unfortunately not all that surprising. But I also think there's a context to this vaccine in particular that doesn't seem to have been captured in this poll, which is the reason for the refusal. I think there are lots of people out there -- and not just Americans, but all over the world -- who are going to need to somehow be made to feel very comfortable that this vaccine, which by any account is being rushed through development, is in fact safe. I can see many, many people refusing to be among the first groups who receive it because they want to wait to see what happens with it. But I wouldn't categorize those people as "anti vaxxers" and reaching them won't require anything close to the same sort of drastic approaches that reaching those idiots will.


I don't care if the development is rushed.  In fact, I hope they are rushing.  I just want all the proper testing done.  I don't care how long it takes to develop it, just that it's been fully vetted before it hits the market.  Cutting corners on testing is where the disaster can happen.
 
Glockenspiel Hero
1 hour ago  
Nowhere near enough.  538's models have Trump with a 27% chance to win the election.  For reference, the final 538 projection in 2016 was Trump with a 29% chance.  https://projects.fivethirtye​ight.com/2​020-election-forecast/

Ignore polls.  VOTE
 
parrellel
1 hour ago  
Next week: "My good friend Vlad has sent us a million doses of this very very strong vaccine thatbthe week CDC refused to approve!"
 
Russ1642
1 hour ago  
You're polling people about how safe they feel taking a vaccine that's being rushed to production, isn't finished testing, and basically doesn't even exist yet. Those numbers mean precisely fark all.
 
foo monkey
1 hour ago  
Two sentences in this headline which have nothing to do with each other.
 
big pig peaches
1 hour ago  
Hate to break it to you, but Kanya is going to win.
 
SoFlaNative52
56 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size

Trump cult followers would rather die from Covid-19 than admit their views on it were wrong and blame everyone else if they contract it......
 
Aar1012
54 minutes ago  

propasaurus: Real vaccine? Yes?
Trump's Election Miracle™ vaccine? fark no.


Please call it by it's proper name.

"Honest Dr Trump's China Flu Cure-all Elixir"

It's good for what ails you!
 
GrizzlyPouch
53 minutes ago  
29% of Dems and 35% of the country choosing not to get vaccinated from Covid has nothing to do with being "anti vaxxers"

Only 1.3% of kids don't get vaccines according to Contemporary Pediatrics.  That's your anti vaxxers (https://www.contemporarypediatrics.c​om​/view/how-many-kids-are-completely-unv​accinated?url=how-many-kids-are-comple​tely-unvaccinated )

Personally I think not getting the vaccine would be really dumb.

But Look around you.  Do you see people dying in the streets from Covid? Do you you see basic necessities of society ceasing to function (Like utilities) because of the number infected?

Maybe common sense will tell you things aren't as bad as Fauci and the media would like you to believe, and that's why 35% of ppl can easily make the stupid decision to not get a simple shot
 
Maynard G. Muskievote
50 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: That's disturbing, of course, but unfortunately not all that surprising. But I also think there's a context to this vaccine in particular that doesn't seem to have been captured in this poll, which is the reason for the refusal. I think there are lots of people out there -- and not just Americans, but all over the world -- who are going to need to somehow be made to feel very comfortable that this vaccine, which by any account is being rushed through development, is in fact safe. I can see many, many people refusing to be among the first groups who receive it because they want to wait to see what happens with it. But I wouldn't categorize those people as "anti vaxxers" and reaching them won't require anything close to the same sort of drastic approaches that reaching those idiots will.


Yup. I'm as pro-vaccine as they come. (Mom is a polio survivor.) But operation wArP sPeEd has me nervous about the quality of whatever they come up with. I'm not saying I won't take it, I just may not be an early adopter.
 
KidKorporate
50 minutes ago  

pup.socket: Would you take Putin's vaccine if Trump arranges free inoculations?


Trump?  Free?
 
RepoManTSM
48 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: propasaurus: Real vaccine? Yes?
Trump's Election Miracle™ vaccine? fark no.

[Fark user image 264x359]


Hey now, Hollywood Upstairs Medical College is a a premier public health institution.
 
Hilarity_N_Sues
47 minutes ago  
I'm not surprised people would want to skip the first round of the vaccinations. I mean it's nice if you want to be an early adapter, but you don't want to be on the hook for any issues that come out of that initial process.
 
robodog
46 minutes ago  
I'll take the Oxford vaccine if it clears trials. I'll take the Moderna vaccine if it clears trials, the Oxford doesn't, and I'm not going to be at the front of the line. mRNA might be the most effective way to develop and produce vaccines moving forward, but since this will be the first large scale field trial I'm not keen on being an early adopter.

As far as any of the other leading candidates, only as a desperation move, they've all got significant problems.
 
Jeebus Saves
45 minutes ago  
This article again?  I can't understand why people might be hesitant to get a new vaccine.
 
PanicAttack
43 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: That's disturbing, of course, but unfortunately not all that surprising. But I also think there's a context to this vaccine in particular that doesn't seem to have been captured in this poll, which is the reason for the refusal. I think there are lots of people out there -- and not just Americans, but all over the world -- who are going to need to somehow be made to feel very comfortable that this vaccine, which by any account is being rushed through development, is in fact safe. I can see many, many people refusing to be among the first groups who receive it because they want to wait to see what happens with it. But I wouldn't categorize those people as "anti vaxxers" and reaching them won't require anything close to the same sort of drastic approaches that reaching those idiots will.


I had the coronavirus in April and know how debilitating and terrifying it can be.

What scares me more? The 21st Century Cures Act which was written by more than 1400 registered lobbyists mainly from the pharmaceutical industry and weakens the FDA's approval requirements. https://en.wikipedia.or​g/wiki/21st_Cen​tury_Cures_Act

The United States has a serious issue with bringing unsafe drugs to market. https://pnhp.org/news/over-100​-million-prescriptions-written-before-​drug-safety-recalls/

FTA: We obtained a list of all drugs approved and subsequently withdrawn from the U.S. market due to safety concerns between 1993 and 2010...Seventeen drugs were approved and later withdrawn during this 18-year period and were prescribed at 112 million physician office visits in the United States. Nine of these drugs were prescribed more than 1 million times before their market withdrawal. New drugs that are later withdrawn due to being unsafe are frequently prescribed in the United States.
 
abbarach
40 minutes ago  

SoFlaNative52: [i.imgflip.com image 600x426]
Trump cult followers would rather die from Covid-19 than admit their views on it were wrong and blame everyone else if they contract it......


koran-teen?  Sounds Muslimy...
 
NINEv2
40 minutes ago  

propasaurus: Real vaccine? Yes?
Trump's Election Miracle™ vaccine? fark no.


Why no take most glorious medicines which test vigorously in putinland?
 
aagrajag
39 minutes ago  

abbarach: SoFlaNative52: [i.imgflip.com image 600x426]
Trump cult followers would rather die from Covid-19 than admit their views on it were wrong and blame everyone else if they contract it......

koran-teen?  Sounds Muslimy...


Italian, actually.
 
jake3988
39 minutes ago  

jso2897: propasaurus: Real vaccine? Yes?
Trump's Election Miracle™ vaccine? fark no.

Until polls start differentiating that, they mean nothing.


Yep, exactly.  Russia just made a vaccine.  Would I take that one?  HELL NO.  The whole point of a phase 3 is to make sure it isn't harmful.  They skipped right over it to rush it.

I would be willing to bet thousands of dollars Trump and the FDA do the exact same thing to rush a vaccine so they can steal the election.  I ain't taking that one either.

One that's been through all the phases and followed all protocols and went through all phases and is proven to be safe and effective?  Yes!
 
NINEv2
39 minutes ago  

pup.socket: Would you take Putin's vaccine if Trump arranges free inoculations?


Nyet
 
abbarach
38 minutes ago  

Maynard G. Muskievote: Yup. I'm as pro-vaccine as they come. (Mom is a polio survivor.) But operation wArP sPeEd has me nervous about the quality of whatever they come up with. I'm not saying I won't take it, I just may not be an early adopter.


My thyroid oncologist one of the top thyroid specialists in the country; he literally wrote the book on thyroid cancer, and stays on top of all the latest research (at least the stuff that he's not performing himself).  Once something's available, I'm just going to ask his office if they recommend it.  I trust him explicitly.
 
mikaloyd
34 minutes ago  
Halp halp I am surrounded by anti vaxxers
 
KidKorporate
34 minutes ago  

abbarach: SoFlaNative52: [i.imgflip.com image 600x426]
Trump cult followers would rather die from Covid-19 than admit their views on it were wrong and blame everyone else if they contract it......

koran-teen?  Sounds Muslimy...


And rapey, but that's on-brand.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
31 minutes ago  

KidKorporate: pup.socket: Would you take Putin's vaccine if Trump arranges free inoculations?

Trump?  Free?


trump will buy it from putin for $1000 a dose and try to get a 50% kickback, but putin will end up only giving him $1 out of pity
 
FarkOf40000Years
28 minutes ago  
Not antivax at all here, but I think I'll let the first 100 million doses go to people who need it more than me (and watch what it does to them before I try anything).
 
Maynard G. Muskievote
27 minutes ago  

abbarach: Maynard G. Muskievote: Yup. I'm as pro-vaccine as they come. (Mom is a polio survivor.) But operation wArP sPeEd has me nervous about the quality of whatever they come up with. I'm not saying I won't take it, I just may not be an early adopter.

My thyroid oncologist one of the top thyroid specialists in the country; he literally wrote the book on thyroid cancer, and stays on top of all the latest research (at least the stuff that he's not performing himself).  Once something's available, I'm just going to ask his office if they recommend it.  I trust him explicitly.


Perfect approach. A doc like that will almost certainly be keeping a careful eye on all the studies and all the data.
 
neongoats
27 minutes ago  

GrizzlyPouch: 29% of Dems and 35% of the country choosing not to get vaccinated from Covid has nothing to do with being "anti vaxxers"

Only 1.3% of kids don't get vaccines according to Contemporary Pediatrics.  That's your anti vaxxers (https://www.contemporarypediatrics.co​m/view/how-many-kids-are-completely-un​vaccinated?url=how-many-kids-are-compl​etely-unvaccinated )

Personally I think not getting the vaccine would be really dumb.

But Look around you.  Do you see people dying in the streets from Covid? Do you you see basic necessities of society ceasing to function (Like utilities) because of the number infected?

Maybe common sense will tell you things aren't as bad as Fauci and the media would like you to believe, and that's why 35% of ppl can easily make the stupid decision to not get a simple shot


So what you're contributing to the conversation is derpy Q shiat.

the 160,000 dead are telling you to stop being a plague rat.
 
MegaLib
27 minutes ago  
The vaccine needs to be mandatory.  President Biden will handle this better
 
Vtimlin
21 minutes ago  
I expect the vaccine to be like the flu vaccine, a best guess every year.  Its another strain and will keep changing.  I'm sure we haven't seen the last of the Chinese flu exports.
 
Thesedyingtrees
18 minutes ago  

neongoats: GrizzlyPouch: 29% of Dems and 35% of the country choosing not to get vaccinated from Covid has nothing to do with being "anti vaxxers"

Only 1.3% of kids don't get vaccines according to Contemporary Pediatrics.  That's your anti vaxxers (https://www.contemporarypediatrics.co​m/view/how-many-kids-are-completely-un​vaccinated?url=how-many-kids-are-compl​etely-unvaccinated )

Personally I think not getting the vaccine would be really dumb.

But Look around you.  Do you see people dying in the streets from Covid? Do you you see basic necessities of society ceasing to function (Like utilities) because of the number infected?

Maybe common sense will tell you things aren't as bad as Fauci and the media would like you to believe, and that's why 35% of ppl can easily make the stupid decision to not get a simple shot

So what you're contributing to the conversation is derpy Q shiat.

the 160,000 dead are telling you to stop being a plague rat.


Last tally was 81% of COVID deaths in the US are nursing-home related.  Bet on what percent of the remaining 19% had significant underlying medical complications that directly contributed to their deaths.

Derp, indeed.
 
JAGChem82
18 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: propasaurus: Real vaccine? Yes?
Trump's Election Miracle™ vaccine? fark no.

[Fark user image 264x359]


This will be the doctor that Trump uses:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zgrizz
15 minutes ago  
Hillary polled ahead of Trump until the day of the election.

It's a fool's errand to think another un-electable Dem like Biden will win - even with a pandering choice as a running mate.
 
DevilGirlFromMars
15 minutes ago  

propasaurus: Real vaccine? Yes?
Trump's Election Miracle™ vaccine? fark no.


This. I am as pro vaxx as it gets. I want all the vaccines. I mock anti vaxxers relentlessly. Vaccines for you, your kids, your pets...

That said, there are a ton of vaccines an other preventive measures that exist that not everyone needs and it makes no practical sense to get. It makes no practical sense for the average person to get a rabies vaccine, even though we have an effective one. It makes no sense for the average person in the USA to take precautions against malaria but effective prevention exists.

The issue with this vaccine doesn't seem to be crazy anti science anti-vaxxers so much as people genuinely concerned that it is being rushed and may not have had its long term side effects or effectiveness studied well enough to be worth it.
 
Kittypie070
14 minutes ago  

pup.socket: Would you take Putin's vaccine if Trump arranges free inoculations?


No. I'm neither a trump worshipper nor suicidal.
 
eKonk
7 minutes ago  
It's odd - I put my name out there to be a guinea pig for vaccine trials (assuming a reputable company needs anyone, though I haven't been contacted by any at all), so I'd be willing to give it a go, but.... I wouldn't take a mass-distributed vaccine if offered right now.  Two reasons: 1. I would need confirmation that it was actually safe (which is the part that's odd - a clinical trial is by definition not confirmed to be safe, but it feels different somehow). 2. If it was confirmed safe, there are others who should get it before me and I'm not going to get in the way of something in short supply.
 
Lumber Jack Off
6 minutes ago  

neongoats: Yeah.. it's partly about the source of the vaccine.

No one but right wingers really want a russian krokodil vaccine, and no one but right wingers really want whatever bs snakeoil Trumpkinds will try and sell.

I'll be the first in line for whatever vaccine Germany ends up producing though.


this, so much this.
 
TDWCom29
1 minute ago  

zgrizz: Hillary polled ahead of Trump until the day of the election.



Never by this much and Trump only won because of the biggest fluke in American history. Obviously we shouldn't just assume Biden is going to win, but the overconfidence of Trump people is pretty hilarious too

Of course they also know dear Leader is doing everything he can to completely fark over voting. So maybe that's where it comes from
 
BafflerMeal
less than a minute ago  
75% of them believe in angels...
 
