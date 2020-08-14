 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NJ.com)   Rescued blue lobster's trip to the aquarium does not go as planned   (nj.com) divider line
17
    More: Followup, American lobster, concert photographer Todd Kaplan captures, emerald hues of the rare blue lobster, orange colors of stage lighting, Loucas Sofocli, vivid blue, coronavirus-related cancellation of big shows, rare cases  
•       •       •

829 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Aug 2020 at 9:50 AM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Subtonic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He was delicious.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Best served on top of Blue Waffles; you should probably GIS that if you're new.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JerkStore
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So did they eat it after it died of neglect?
 
lectos
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

JerkStore: So did they eat it after it died of neglect?


I imagine they just threw it out the car window and wasted it
 
TheraTx
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
somebody was in hot water
 
Marcos P
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

PoweredByIrony: [Fark user image image 544x416]


Clicked for Pinchy

*high five*
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Arent blue lobsters supposed to be like one in 10,000,000 but they find three or four a year anyway?
 
smileyphase [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Arent blue lobsters supposed to be like one in 10,000,000 but they find three or four a year anyway?


...we eat a lot of lobster.
 
smileyphase [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

smileyphase: mikaloyd: Arent blue lobsters supposed to be like one in 10,000,000 but they find three or four a year anyway?

...we eat a lot of lobster.


And every 2 million, per TFA.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Salmon: Best served on top of Blue Waffles; you should probably GIS that if you're new.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sushi and the Banshees
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The "experts" suggested wet newspapers and Ziplock bags of ice to keep the thing alive? Come on.
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's a news article about nothing!
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yet another reason why we should all be trained in Lobster CPR.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The vivid blue, green, fuschia and orange colors of stage lighting that concert photographer Todd Kaplan captures when shooting the likes of Mick Jagger, Ringo Starr and others explode out of the frame like fireworks against the darkened stadiums he tours on assignment.

No, I'm not finishing reading your high school essay about how to meet minimum word count requirements.
 
Kooj
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

JerkStore: So did they eat it after it died of neglect?


Hope so. Lobsters are safe to cook for several hours after death. This one was even on ice.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

fat boy: Salmon: Best served on top of Blue Waffles; you should probably GIS that if you're new.

[Fark user image 270x186]


alltechasia.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.