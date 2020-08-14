 Skip to content
 
(Kent Online)   French travel companies help out holidaying Brits trying to get home before new lockdown quarantine laws come into effect - by increasing ticket prices by an order of magnitude   (kentonline.co.uk) divider line
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An alternative connecting flight to get from Orly to London today costs £185, however it is a 13-hour journey.

thereforeiam.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


Isn't this just basic capitalism though? Supply and demand and all that? And should people who choose to travel during a pandemic not face consequences for their choices?
 
starsrift
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If only there was some kind of European trade agreement that Britain was part of.
 
Biohazard Banana Suit
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The UK government really screwed their citizens with that 36-hour window during peak tourism season lol
 
padraig
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Isn't that how it's supposed to work ? I mean, the UK always tried to make the EU all about facilitating capitalism. So what on earth are they complaining about? Supply and demand, baby !
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
1.  An order of magnitude is 10 times.  This is 2.6.
2.  It's for a plane departing tomorrow. Duh.
3.  British Airways is not a French travel company.
 
Aardvark Inc. [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KB202
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: An alternative connecting flight to get from Orly to London today costs £185, however it is a 13-hour journey.

[thereforeiam.files.wordpress.com image 438x400]

Isn't this just basic capitalism though? Supply and demand and all that? And should people who choose to travel during a pandemic not face consequences for their choices?


Everyone loves capitalism -- until they're on the wrong side of the demand curve.
 
Pert
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm a Brit, I think this is fine.

By all means go on holiday abroad at the moment if you want to, but you are a complete moron if you do so and don't consider the very real and obvious chance that something pandemic-related will arise to cause you massive problems while you are away.

You were, perhaps unlucky, but this is not a farking meteor strike, you knew full well that the government and the virus has been screwing things up in unexpected ways for months and you took the gamble that you wouldn't get bitten.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.  Who the fark goes on holiday in the middle of a pandemic?
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
zey are, 'ow you zey, fookayr'd.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Steal a boat and sail back home across the channel.

I mean, if a 13 year old girl can sail from the Netherlands to the UK by herself.....

Youngest solo sailor, around the world at 16: Laura Dekker at TEDxYouth@Auckland
Youtube bOOhsP6aBEg



/It was her boat, though.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Didn't this happen once before? May 26th, 1940?
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This same thing happens in the US every time there's a big snowstorm anywhere between Thanksgiving and New Year's.  Demand spikes, zillions of people go online to buy plane/train tickets, the algorithms see this and raise ticket prices proportionately, morons get indignant at being caught on the wrong side of the supply and demand curve, and then chumbucket "news" websites publish breathless articles about innocent holidaymakers getting skinned by evil big business (if this were the Sun, Express, Telegraph, or Daily Hate Mail, you can add in a dollop of that characteristic British sense of national self-importance, and mistrust of those scheming continental types as well).

Of course, in this case it's not a weather event but a public-health measure that anyone with a ten-second attention span and two brain cells to rub together should have seen coming from a mile off.  I hope that week in the Dordogne was worth it.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Didn't this happen once before? May 26th, 1940?


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
