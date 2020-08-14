 Skip to content
(Big Think)   It's 2020. So, zombie pigs anyone?   (bigthink.com)
    Strange, Public company, Prostitution, Brain, Human brain, Privately held company, world's oldest company, Hudson's Bay Company, HSBC  
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Called it
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That'll do pig.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reactivating brain cells... so, we could cure Trump supporters?
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Any Pie Left: Reactivating brain cells... so, we could cure Trump supporters?


Gotta have em to reactivate em

OH!
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like that Black Mirror episode, where the politician bangs the pig but with more of the theme from that guy who screwed the dead dog In front of the day care?
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark Conservatives have assured me that Coronavirus is a hoax.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let us out! Let us out!

Fark user image
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So.....
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
https://www.zombacon.com/
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
My paternal grandfather used to slaughter pigs.  After shooting one in the head, it suddenly came back to life and bit his hand.  It happened before I was born, but I still remember seeing the scar.

Also:

Fark user image
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So fearing it was a story about the Chinese discovering COVID19 from frozen pork and poultry products shipped from Brasil.    It's a very tedious process deboning a pig brain by the way.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user image


...and, now, it's breakfast!
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
We already have enough Trump supporters, don't we?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Literally Addicted: We already have enough Trump supporters, don't we?


Drink!
 
invictus2 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Re-Animator (1985) - Trailer [HQ]
Youtube 6NOcRIHiRtc
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Literally Addicted: We already have enough Trump supporters, don't we?

Drink!


Dude, all I've bee doing is drinking since Trump was elected.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Literally Addicted: The_Sponge: Literally Addicted: We already have enough Trump supporters, don't we?

Drink!

Dude, all I've bee doing is drinking since Trump was elected.


I LOL'd.

/Just like saying that when he's brought up in a thread that has nothing to do with him or politics.
 
FarknGroovn
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Pay attention farkers - this is how you will undo all that alchol related short term memory damage.......

I mean, not that anyone here would need that......
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So you take the brain out, put it in a solution, partly revive it, but the solution prevents neurons from firing. You brought back some cellular function. While interesting for organ preservation, it's hardly a step towards zombie pigs.

/Welcome to frak
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Literally Addicted: The_Sponge: Literally Addicted: We already have enough Trump supporters, don't we?

Drink!

Dude, all I've bee doing is drinking since Trump was elected.


Trump ruined Canada!
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What if all the bad things really do happen in 2020?

Does that mean Trump gets reelected?
 
stuffy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Zombie Pig for POTUS. Can't be worse than the current one.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Zombie article too. It's from April 2019.

https://m.fark.com/comments/10388116/​P​ig-brains-partially-revived-after-deat​h-because-as-we-all-know-zombie-pig-ap​ocalypse-isnt-just-gonna-start-itself
 
Nimbull
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Baaaaacon.... baaaaaaconn.. ooink.. oinnkk.. baaaaaconnnnn!

vignette.wikia.nocookie.net
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: That'll do pig.


Babe 2: Resurrection.  Worst. Sequel. Evar
Yet it must be made
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: https://www.zombacon.com/


Fark user image
The official bacon of the Zombie Apocalypse
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The researchers have managed to keep some brains alive for up to 36 hours

I'm sure that was 36 hours of pure hell for the pigs.

They are quite intelligent animals.

They also taste good.

But I digress.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Any Pie Left: Reactivating brain cells... so, we could cure Trump supporters?


Perhaps, but no cure for Biden supporters
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.