(BBC)   Madagascar currently suffering from COVID-19 spike because their President told them to drink an herbal tonic instead of to SHUT DOWN EVERYTHING   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What makes these folks that drink will keep em safe from this virus??

🎶Who's afraid of the big bad virus, who's afraid of the big bad virus, who's afraid of the big bad virus.......You bet your AZZ I am!🎶
 
poodebunker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid presidents are stupid
🤪🙄
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Everyone knows laughter is the best medicine
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Could you imagine how embarrassing that would be for The United States having our president suggesting something like this?!

The thought of The President of the United States even having such a thought is absurd.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ehh, I suspect some regimes are using it as a cull. Even if they have to send troops to pacify some areas.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The science behind using artemisinin to treat Covid-19 is sound.  While its status as a monotherapy prophylactic is dubious, it is still a strong inhibitor of SARS-CoV-2 replication.  This virus attacks multiple receptor types with a variety of strategies and no single pharmaceutical agent is going to stop that.  It's just not happening.

Mateon Theraputics is gearing up for artemisinin trials.  I like Mateon.  I've been following their work w/SARS-CoV-2 and find their press releases and investor relations material to be markedly grounded.  It's a huge contrast to the behavior we see from snake oil manufacturers like Gilead and Moderna.  Remdesivir doesn't work; Moderna's vaccine is a step in the right direction, but as it only targets a single antigen, so it's really just one step.

http://investor.mateon.com/news-relea​s​es/news-release-details/mateon-therape​utics-and-abiogenesis-initiate-clinica​l-study-test
 
My Sober Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Listen, I have it on good authority - a friend of mine who has a PhD in Macro-Biology told me so - that this stuff is as good as hydroxychloroquine.

And anyone who disagrees is a socialist-globalist-marxist and probably Muslim too.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

poodebunker: Stupid presidents are stupid
🤪🙄


The fools.  They probably can't even do simple math. 162/13000 = 0.012.  Those morons are practically killing themselves with that artemisinin drank.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'll take a case of whatever this guy is having:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Is that a Club Maté. It cures a lot of things.
 
Pert
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So..... this is an Artemisia Foul?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Just to break it down for y'all, the tone of the article and the submitter's lede both insist it doesn't work, but the figures provided by the article translate to a CFR that is amazingly low, and it quotes a health care worker that should have been infected yet amazingly was not.

Looks like artemisinin is making the big boys sweat.  It makes hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin look prohibitively expensive.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This is what happens when your country is ruled by lemurs.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
