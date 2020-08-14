 Skip to content
(SFGate)   Lodi police officer drags handicapped man out of his wheelchair for his own good   (sfgate.com) divider line
sick_of_it
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Oh lord, stuck in  Lodi again
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
A cop actually protected the public?  Well, he's fired.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The other man saying OMG, tells me the WC man feet are mush.
Bummer.
I I wonder if he was trying to commit suicide?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Looks like his plan fell through.
 
bobadooey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: A cop actually protected the public?  Well, he's fired.


She. And who cares. This is what a lot of folks became cops for.
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

waxbeans: The other man saying OMG, tells me the WC man feet are mush.
Bummer.
I I wonder if he was trying to commit suicide?


Yeah, that plus the giant blurry box makes me think there was a serious leg injury.

Could have just been trying to cross and got a wheel stuck. Railroad crossings tend to have more spots that'd catch a wheel that the average sidewalk, and electric wheelchairs are HEAVY so it'd be basically impossible for someone that uses one to un-stick it themselves.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

bobadooey: NephilimNexus: A cop actually protected the public?  Well, he's fired.

She. And who cares. This is what a lot of folks became cops for.


Clearly you've never seen The Departed
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Yep, that's a lost leg. But it sure beats a lost life.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You all know he got what was coming to him.  A good ass saving
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Any chance she could have drove past him and reversed and pushed him off the tracks? LOL.
Okay. Guess not. Sounded better in head.
This is my nite off. Drink. Drink.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Just because...
Creedence Clearwater Revival - Lodi {HD}
Youtube 30tkt7beJiE



/🍩
 
