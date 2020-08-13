 Skip to content
 
(UPI)   Wi nøt trei a høliday in Sweden this yër? See the løveli lakes... The wøndërful telephøne system... And the hërd immuniti? Mynd you, cørønavirus Kan be pretti nasti   (upi.com) divider line
    Fail, Immune system, Finland, Sweden, Infectious disease, Disease, Scandinavia, Infection, United Kingdom  
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh, has Sweden opened up its borders to Americans?
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1​1​77/0141076820945282

The actual paper is rather bold in making claims that the evidence doesn't really support. The serum tests they cite are from April or May and have varied biases. The linked article has the senior author speculating about the drops inubiannd IgM levels indicating a loss or lack of immunity. That comes close to ignoring the T-cell responses which some data is suggesting is the key with Covid-19.


Experience suggests that severely infected COVID-19 patients acquire antibodies immediately and during early recovery, but antibodies are much less common in only mildly ill or asymptomatic patients.

This means they are likely not immune, and can't prevent the spread of the virus, the study noted. This is central to the concept of herd immunity.


Again, that's quite misleading given what we're learning about successful immune response to Covid-19.

Of course the whole question of what it even means to be immune is up in the air. It seems likely that people who have been infected will have cellular memory in the form of adapted T and B cells that can quickly respond to a fresh inoculation with some covid-19 and halt it's reproduction before one gets sick, and that will probably keep your viral load low enough that you won't be very infectious. But these things aren't necessarily all or none.

It is conceptually possible for someone to have an immunity that would help them fight off a new infection so that they don't get sick but could still in some circumstances spread their nascent infection to others. This would be rare but the point is there's more nuance to this stuff than you get from typical articles.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark's right wingers have assured me that Sweden has had zero covid problems and that their "stay open and let everyone die" strategy was successful.
 
axeeugene
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A vïrús once bit my sister.
Nø, reallí!
 
TheVeryDeadIanMartin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shouldn't this have been at the beginning of the article, instead of the end? Just sayin'.

"Only a year or two after the pandemic, however, can experts fairly judge what was done correctly, the authors said."
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So why is the number of people dying there so much lower than ours?!?  Explain THAT, libs!
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You can see when Ikea makes all the parts for the KØFFYN
 
camarugala
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Omg! They are victim blaming! But it's sexy because she's a woman. Koi
 
camarugala
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

neongoats: Fark's right wingers have assured me that Sweden has had zero covid problems and that their "stay open and let everyone die" strategy was successful.


What the hell are you on about?
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

camarugala: Omg! They are victim blaming! But it's sexy because she's a woman. Koi


In solidarity, I will comment about this story in the one above this one.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

neongoats: Fark's right wingers have assured me that Sweden has had zero covid problems and that their "stay open and let everyone die" strategy was successful.


Liar.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
On the other hand,

durbnpoisn [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Note to subby...

Please don't make headlines like this.  It hurts the brain to have to translate all those characters.

It's amusing.  Funny joke.  But it's too godam irritating to actually read the headline.  I made it about 4 words and started typing this post...

So I don't even know what it says.
 
Odin's Other Eye
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

neongoats: Fark's right wingers have assured me that Sweden has had zero covid problems and that their "stay open and let everyone die" strategy was successful.


Yeah, I've been hearing that from MAGAphiles on Facebook, that Sweden is such a success story - which is hilarious to read while sitting in Norway.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: Note to subby...

Please don't make headlines like this.  It hurts the brain to have to translate all those characters.

It's amusing.  Funny joke.  But it's too godam irritating to actually read the headline.  I made it about 4 words and started typing this post...

So I don't even know what it says.


Go. Away.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sweden uses ö, not ø.
 
Odin's Other Eye
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: On the other hand,

[Fark user image 425x403]


Trail of BABYMETAL DEATH [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Achtuuuuualy... Swedish døsn't use ø, that's Danish, prønøunced 'oo' and also means island. Swedish uses å/aa , ä and ö.  Alsø, achtuuuuualy, the famøus pix of the Swedish bikini team løøk like a bunch of American bleach blønd skanks to me. Swedish wømen are way høtter than that.
 
Odin's Other Eye
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: On the other hand,

[Fark user image 425x403]


Real great strategy there.
 
Trail of BABYMETAL DEATH [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NobleHam: Sweden uses ö, not ø.


gøddammit!
 
Trail of BABYMETAL DEATH [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Odin's Other Eye: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: On the other hand,

[Fark user image 425x403]

[Fark user image image 850x773]
[Fark user image image 850x743]Real great strategy there.


Username really checks out
 
Odin's Other Eye
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Trail of BABYMETAL DEATH: NobleHam: Sweden uses ö, not ø.

gøddammit!


I think all the Scandinavian languages should switch to ö and ä - ø and æ are just silly.
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This headline meme needs to die choking on a ventilator.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: So why is the number of people dying there so much lower than ours?!?  Explain THAT, libs!


Because they aren't as fat as we are.
 
Trail of BABYMETAL DEATH [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: durbnpoisn: Note to subby...

Please don't make headlines like this.  It hurts the brain to have to translate all those characters.

It's amusing.  Funny joke.  But it's too godam irritating to actually read the headline.  I made it about 4 words and started typing this post...

So I don't even know what it says.

Go. Away.


Gå. Væk.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: Note to subby...

Please don't make headlines like this.  It hurts the brain to have to translate all those characters.

It's amusing.  Funny joke.  But it's too godam irritating to actually read the headline.  I made it about 4 words and started typing this post...

So I don't even know what it says.


So don't read it?
 
Trail of BABYMETAL DEATH [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Odin's Other Eye: Trail of BABYMETAL DEATH: NobleHam: Sweden uses ö, not ø.

gøddammit!

I think all the Scandinavian languages should switch to ö and ä - ø and æ are just silly.


Swedish is silly. Danish is just horrible, but not cløwnish.  Norsk can be beautiful. I think ø is a newer form of oe, and å used to be aa.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Odin's Other Eye: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: On the other hand,

[Fark user image 425x403]

[Fark user image image 850x531]


Sure. But there are multiple things you could take away from the graph.

The article is about the lack of herd immunity. One question may be : Why aren't they continuing to have high death rates with no herd immunity and no lockdown? Currently their death count is about the same as Norway and Denmark - a couple a day.

If there's no herd immunity effect and no lockdown, where are the continued deaths?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: neongoats: Fark's right wingers have assured me that Sweden has had zero covid problems and that their "stay open and let everyone die" strategy was successful.

Liar.


Bzzt wrong.
 
