Oh, give me a home where the buffalo roam, and the tourists are rodeo clowns
13
    Scary, South Dakota, wild incident, Custer State Park, Black Hills, Custer, South Dakota  
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Are these Sturgis bikers showing us even more evidence of their stupidity?
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
LOL at the clown aiming a pistol at a bison like that's going to stop it.
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You mess with the bull you lose your panties.

/or something like that
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

stan unusual: LOL at the clown aiming a pistol at a bison like that's going to stop it.


That's what made me lol the most.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
People need to watch more nature documentaries and fewer Disney movies.

Would this be considered an idiot tax?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You would think the kind of gals who go to the Sturgis rally would be mad if they didn't their pants ripped off while unconscious.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wejash: Are these Sturgis bikers showing us even more evidence of their stupidity?


Hey now. She's an all-star.
 
Eravior
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Witnesses say the woman had gotten off her motorcycle and approached a bison calf when an adult bison came charging, catching her belt and jeans on its horn."

For her next trick, she's going to approach Mike Tyson and tell him he has a stupid voice.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Eravior: "Witnesses say the woman had gotten off her motorcycle and approached a bison calf when an adult bison came charging, catching her belt and jeans on its horn."

For her next trick, she's going to approach Mike Tyson and tell him he has a stupid voice.


When the bison was flinging her around, I wonder if it occurred to her to re-examine the chain of decisions that led her to that point.
 
mescalito
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I accidentally got a little to close to a bison once (it was obstructed by foliage).  15 short feet away I notice this majestic creature.  It took a natural looking step and the ground shook beneath my feet.  I could not stop thinking about the cup of water in Jurassic Park, so I politely asked it not to eat me and "ran" away at a blinding 1inch per minute.

If you cannot cover the bison with one of your finger nails, you are too close.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Eravior: "Witnesses say the woman had gotten off her motorcycle and approached a bison calf when an adult bison came charging, catching her belt and jeans on its horn."

For her next trick, she's going to approach Mike Tyson and tell him he has a stupid voice.


Or enter a biker bar and start making "yo momma" cracks at the biggest, smelliest guy there.

Dumb b*tch got off way too easily.
 
Charles of York
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If she were wearing a sundress and heels the beast would have respectfully nodded and walked away
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

mescalito: I accidentally got a little to close to a bison once (it was obstructed by foliage).  15 short feet away I notice this majestic creature.  It took a natural looking step and the ground shook beneath my feet.  I could not stop thinking about the cup of water in Jurassic Park, so I politely asked it not to eat me and "ran" away at a blinding 1inch per minute.

If you cannot cover the bison with one of your finger nails, you are too close.


Alternatively, you can go to the Olympic Game Farm in Sequim, WA and let them drool all over your car:

Olympic Game Farm Bison and Fallow Deer (2nd lap)
Youtube Xy6ei6PCrvM
 
