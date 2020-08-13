 Skip to content
(Newcastle Evening Chronicle)   Bridge will prevent squirrels from being run over by traffic if anybody can teach the squirrels to use it   (chroniclelive.co.uk) divider line
10
•       •       •

hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Put a bird feeder on the other side.
 
Earguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

hubiestubert: Put a bird feeder on the other side.


Schmear peanut butter on it?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

hubiestubert: Put a bird feeder on the other side.


*Shakes acorn*

/I was going to suggest in the middle.
 
delsydsoftware [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Squirrel bridges have worked so well for Longview,WA that they have started having a yearly Squirrel Fest:

https://www.roadsideamerica.com/tip/5​8​48
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a little surprised that squirrels seem to accept these bridge designs, I'd assume they make easy targets for owls and hawks being so exposed.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

thecactusman17: I'm a little surprised that squirrels seem to accept these bridge designs, I'd assume they make easy targets for owls and hawks being so exposed.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PyroStock
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Bridge is ok
Fark user imageView Full Size


Dogs prefer poker
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Oh good lord, it's not like squirrels are endangered.
 
Birnone
‘’ 1 minute ago  

thecactusman17: I'm a little surprised that squirrels seem to accept these bridge designs, I'd assume they make easy targets for owls and hawks being so exposed.


I would put animatronic decoy squirrels on the bridge, controlled by a Raspberry Pi. They would move like real squirrels. Then every time a bird of prey swoops down to capture one it'll get mad because it isn't a real squirrel. Next thing you know the word will spread throughout the bird kingdom and all the birds of prey will ignore the bridge even if there are real squirrels using it.
 
zang
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The squirrel bridges, which are made of rope, cost £750...

I'm sure there's more to this story.  Like the £100 they paid for the nail at each end.
 
