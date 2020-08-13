 Skip to content
(Willamette Week)   Nothing to see here. Just the USPS illegally removing mailboxes   (wweek.com) divider line
    More: Scary, independent local journalism  
quo vadimus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I want guns taken away from Americans. Like, almost all of them.

I am considering buying guns.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The reason we're doing it is because of declining mail volume," USPS spokesman Ernie Swanson told WW. "Ever since the pandemic came along, people are mailing less for some reason."

Oh fark off.
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That Christmas card or gift package from grandma is going to be late this year.
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The only positive of this is how much it reeks of desperation.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Where are the lawsuits?
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Where are the lawsuits?


Some republican judge will rule the American People don't have standing.

/IANAL
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Where are the lawsuits?


They're in the mail.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump is a crazed tyrant, and he must be stopped.
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mailed in my check to Suburban Housewives for Trump 3 weeks ago and they still haven't cashed it. Anyone have a number I can call to complain?
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

naughtyrev: I mailed in my check to Suburban Housewives for Trump 3 weeks ago and they still haven't cashed it. Anyone have a number I can call to complain?


I would also point out that upon looking at that post, "Suburban Housewives for Trump 3" is probably the most terrifying porn title ever.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

naughtyrev: naughtyrev: I mailed in my check to Suburban Housewives for Trump 3 weeks ago and they still haven't cashed it. Anyone have a number I can call to complain?

I would also point out that upon looking at that post, "Suburban Housewives for Trump 3" is probably the most terrifying porn title ever.


It's probably just a lot of hand stuff.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Closed_Minded_Bastage: That Christmas card or gift package from grandma is going to be late this year.


As will grandma's medicine. And then grandma.
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Closed_Minded_Bastage: That Christmas card or gift package from grandma is going to be late this year.

As will grandma's medicine. And then grandma.


Well, according to noted cocaine aficionado Larry Kudlow, grandmas are willing to die for the Dow.
 
Earguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He's using his flunkies to try and steal the election. And one day after election day he will sue. Don't count the ones received after election day, regardless of the postmark date.   "A record number of ballots! Someone stuffed the ballot boxes!"  No, asshole, your horrible presidency just motivated millions more to actually vote.  He has no policy, he's going to try to steal the election.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What if this works and Trump "wins"?
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: What if this works and Trump "wins"?


General strike across all industries. As long as it takes. There is only one other option.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Can't mail your vote in if you can't find a mailbox"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Green_Knight
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Its not like Oregon is a swing state, could it be they really don't need them?
 
mcnguyen
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

whidbey: The reason we're doing it is because of declining mail volume," USPS spokesman Ernie Swanson told WW. "Ever since the pandemic came along, people are mailing less for some reason."

Oh fark off.


So they're not planning on the pandemic ever ending?  I thought Trump said it's going to go away and a vaccine is around the corner?  Are they going to put them all back when it's over?  If so, why bother now?
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

quo vadimus: I want guns taken away from Americans. Like, almost all of them.

I am considering buying guns.


Buy them now, and learn to use them safely and effectively.  By the time you need them, it will be far too late.
Gun control has always been more about the "control" part than the "gun" part.
 
gulley
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

naughtyrev: naughtyrev: I mailed in my check to Suburban Housewives for Trump 3 weeks ago and they still haven't cashed it. Anyone have a number I can call to complain?

I would also point out that upon looking at that post, "Suburban Housewives for Trump 3" is probably the most terrifying porn title ever.


Part 3 is always the one that's in 3-D, too.
 
RowdyPants
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I am done with this crap
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: What if this works and Trump "wins"?


Oh boy. BOOM goes the dynamite. shiat hits the fan.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
My friend understands the motive and dislikes Trump and his idiocy as much as the next person. But he wants to know how this is illegal. Any help would be great.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Green_Knight: Its not like Oregon is a swing state, could it be they really don't need them?


Yes, let's do nothing and go with it. Then they can execute phase 2 where they remove mailboxes from PA, MI, WI, and other swing states
 
PleaseHamletDon'tHurtEm [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

whidbey: The reason we're doing it is because of declining mail volume," USPS spokesman Ernie Swanson told WW. "Ever since the pandemic came along, people are mailing less for some reason."

Oh fark off.


So what happens if volume unexpectedly "goes back up"?  Oh well, just toss it on the ground?  This is the most transparently f*king stupid excuse I have ever heard for *anything.*
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: What if this works and Trump "wins"?


Secession. If Trump can steal the election, stay in office despite polls overwhelmingly showing him far, far behind Biden then the Union means nothing anymore. It's over. Break it up and let the Trump states keep that dictator and let the rest of us break free and accept anyone who wants to leave Trump territories.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: My friend understands the motive and dislikes Trump and his idiocy as much as the next person. But he wants to know how this is illegal. Any help would be great.


It turns out that intentionally trying to prevent people from voting might be kind of illegal.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Green_Knight: Its not like Oregon is a swing state, could it be they really don't need them?


Two points:

1) The fact that Oregon isn't a critical 'at play' state makes it an ideal testing ground for this tactic; to see if people are paying attention and what the blowback is. It's a testbed.

2) It's a punishment for the Feds getting kicked out of Portland. Punishment in delays of payments, medicine deliveries, and all sorts of other critical correspondence
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Were they 2" over regulation?

I've met Cynthia.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Trump is a crazed tyrant, and he must be stopped.


Don't call him that. He'll have you beaten and arrested.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Green_Knight: Its not like Oregon is a swing state, could it be they really don't need them?


He's trying to even the numbers nationally. If he loses by a wide margin in every state where a GOP lackey isn't in charge it looks bad. Not that he cares, but he wants a nice story for Fox News to call the election on.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Ctrl+F "illegal."

No results found.

Lawful evil.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: Green_Knight: Its not like Oregon is a swing state, could it be they really don't need them?

Two points:

1) The fact that Oregon isn't a critical 'at play' state makes it an ideal testing ground for this tactic; to see if people are paying attention and what the blowback is. It's a testbed.

2) It's a punishment for the Feds getting kicked out of Portland. Punishment in delays of payments, medicine deliveries, and all sorts of other critical correspondence


Why would they want to punish Eugene for what happened in Portland?
 
dustman81
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: Green_Knight: Its not like Oregon is a swing state, could it be they really don't need them?

Two points:

1) The fact that Oregon isn't a critical 'at play' state makes it an ideal testing ground for this tactic; to see if people are paying attention and what the blowback is. It's a testbed.

2) It's a punishment for the Feds getting kicked out of Portland. Punishment in delays of payments, medicine deliveries, and all sorts of other critical correspondence


Third point

Oregon is a 100% vote-by-mail state, along with Utah, Hawaii, Colorado, and Washington State.
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

naughtyrev: naughtyrev: I mailed in my check to Suburban Housewives for Trump 3 weeks ago and they still haven't cashed it. Anyone have a number I can call to complain?

I would also point out that upon looking at that post, "Suburban Housewives for Trump 3" is probably the most terrifying porn title ever.


Look, if those suburban housewives didn't learn their lesson after the first two, they deserve all the disappointment they get in the third one.  It's just a lot of sweaty, red-faced grunting and a puff of dust.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
But how else am I supposed to mail a box of cat diarrhea to Tucker Carlson?
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Where are the lawsuits?


Just Googled and there don't seem to be any...yet.

Doesn't mean that someone isn't busy building a case for one.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I did that back in high school with an M-80.

/Knew who it belonged to.
//He sucked.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I pay lots of taxes. My mailboxes.  Only from my cold, dead hands!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

naughtyrev: naughtyrev: I mailed in my check to Suburban Housewives for Trump 3 weeks ago and they still haven't cashed it. Anyone have a number I can call to complain?

I would also point out that upon looking at that post, "Suburban Housewives for Trump 3" is probably the most terrifying porn title ever.


It's horror porn.Schlock and unload stuffs..
 
WTP 2
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
illegal ????

it is their game, how is this "illegal"
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This is probably nothing, but by all means, keep looking out for shenanigans, because we're dealing with some sleazy motherfarkers.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So Trump is obviously farking with USPS to hamper mail-in voting, that much he's already admitted. But this doesn't seem like part of the master plan:

"Swanson said USPS is only removing mailboxes where there were already multiple boxes stationed next to each other. USPS has not removed any mailboxes in locations where there was only one, Swanson said."

Folks are sending fewer letters than they used to. So there are fewer mailboxes. QED.

Focus on shiat like this instead.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You're removing them because people are mailing out less? Did you stop making your daily rounds to farmer John's, and farmer Keith's, and farmer fill-in-the-blank's, which most days won't have anything and only serve one household several miles out of any population center? No? fark you, then, you farking anti-American liars.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The fat-ass keyboard revolutionaries are out in force.
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Where are the lawsuits?


Dont really think anyone would have standing... there are no density of public mailbox legal requirements.  We only have a post office in this town... the blue boxes dissapeared decades ago.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

halifaxdatageek: So Trump is obviously farking with USPS to hamper mail-in voting, that much he's already admitted. But this doesn't seem like part of the master plan:

"Swanson said USPS is only removing mailboxes where there were already multiple boxes stationed next to each other. USPS has not removed any mailboxes in locations where there was only one, Swanson said."

Folks are sending fewer letters than they used to. So there are fewer mailboxes. QED.

Focus on shiat like this instead.


1. Glad I'm not the only one not completely freaking out about the removal of a handful of public mailboxes.

2. Your link at the bottom is indeed more the kind of thing we should focus on.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

naughtyrev: naughtyrev: I mailed in my check to Suburban Housewives for Trump 3 weeks ago and they still haven't cashed it. Anyone have a number I can call to complain?

I would also point out that upon looking at that post, "Suburban Housewives for Trump 3" is probably the most terrifying porn title ever.


Go on...?
 
