(Fark) Fartiste Welcome ye Fark Artists to your Fartist Friday Contest. In honor of "Chant At The Moon Day", create for us an ode to our enigmatic satellite the Moon in the form of a Haiku   (fark.com) divider line
E-Brake [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Welcome ye Fark Artists to your Fartist Friday Contest. In honor of "Chant At The Moon Day", create for us an ode to our enigmatic satellite the Moon in the form of a Haiku. Harvest Moons, Pink Moons, and as a Bonus, you can include Moons Over My Hammies, Keith Moon, Moon River...so many Moons to wax (and wane) poetic about.

Here's info on writing a Haiku.

Rules:

One (1) entry per post and a total of three (3) individual entries max allowed per person.

All votable entries must follow the theme requirements: In honor of "Chant At The Moon Day", create for us an ode to our enigmatic satellite the Moon in the form of a Haiku.

Prize: Bragging rights and a mention in the Fark NotNewsletter!

Here's my out-of-this-world sample:

Moon you shine so bright
Who knew that cheese was shiny?
Not me, that's for sure.

Hearty congratulations to last week's contest winner, Alligator!

FFFUQ (Fartist Friday Frequently Unasked Questions):

What? Fartist Fridays are weekly creativity contests that you can participate in with things you have on hand since many of us are stuck at home right now. If you have an idea for a future contest theme please post it here or send it along to Farkback.
Why? Show off your skills (or lack thereof!) while we practice socially distancing together, and be sure to vote for your favorite entries.
When? This contest is submitted on Thursdays with entry open immediately to TotalFarkers (membership has its privileges!), then it goes to the Main Page on Friday. Entries close around midnight Eastern on Sunday night. All times are approximate because we're all drunk.
You're A Towel? YOU'RE a towel!
How Does Voting Work? Check the "Enable voting for this entry" box before you hit Post. If you forget to clicky the box, just report your post using the radioactive button and ask us to enable voting.

All skill levels encouraged and most importantly: We're all in this together so let's create some F'Arts together - Fark Arts, that is.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Orb ascending now
Grant me my fervent wishes
I can't wait for day
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Londonian song
Lo, do I wish for the night
Bright Call of the Wild!
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
In Your Plentitude
Near the top of a t-shirt
Howled at by three wolves
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Goddess of the night
Rising up into my sight
Oops! That's a streetlight
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Luminous beauty
Playing hide-and-seek with clouds
Dimming the stars' light
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
You can't beat me, Moon
I'll survive to thrive anew
Test me if you dare
 
BubbaBoBobBrain [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
1969
Neil proved once and for all
It's not made of cheese.
 
BubbaBoBobBrain [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
I summon moon gods
Climbing on my mailbox and
Promptly dropping pants.
 
BubbaBoBobBrain [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Frank Zappa's offspring
Also blue in Kentucky
Sinatra flew there.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Pies, river, doggies
It goes with everything
Then comes back next month
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Moon moon stupid idiot light
Exite the werewolf in the air tonight
Clawing biting want to fight.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Looking to the sky
He had a bad feeling
and said "That's no moon..."
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Once again with autocorrect 🙄

Looking to the sky
He then had a bad feeling
and said "That's no moon....."
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
We see the same moon.
She says she never looks up.
I say she sees it.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Where does the moon shine?
From holler to my big mouth.
Drunk swimming, all night...
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Annoyed werewolves anger
Earth sends an atomic present
Gotta nuke something.
 
silo123j [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Moon pulls my eyes

Like water from our big Earth

Lost in tidal glow
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
    
What power have you,
Mysterious night-time orb?
See the three wolves howl.


/Now with votey goodness!
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's A Grand Day Out
For Both Wallace And Gromit
It Is All About Cheese

(Farking  tablet - now with voting)
 
VogonPoet [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's cheese, isn't it?
What do you mean, "that's not true"?
My mind is made up.

/now vote enabled
//why did I miss that last time?
///I'm not good at this
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I see the full moon
As I sit in my kitchen
Plumber's Crack is real
 
fdlgrl
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
O bright and shining
moon that floats o'er the earth, please
don't crash into us.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
God damn it you, Moon!
Why am I a werewolf now?
Urf durf yiff awoo!
 
farkingbubbler [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The moon is so calm
No Covid and you weigh less
And no sign of Trump
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Inclined five degrees
Orbits in two seven days
Neil's turds are still there.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Silver light falls
Over crystalline waters
Wear clean underwear
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Lunar regolith
Quite basaltic in nature
We took a few rocks.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Tycho crater has
A brilliant ray system
Lunar money shot.
 
freetomato
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Controller of tides
Mistress of menstruation
or a flash of ass?
 
thefatbasturd
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It shines in the night
Glorius in it's beauty
That is one NICE ass...
 
