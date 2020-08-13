 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   More than 70 people entered a bidding war to buy an abandoned Cold War-era missile silo/zombie apocalypse bunker in North Dakota; the price only reached $52,500, which the seller rejected - Check out these amazing pics of the property   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
9
    More: Cool, Cold War, piece of Cold War history, acre property, Remote Sprint Launcher, Cold War era missile silos, original article, Pifer's Auction, time capsule  
•       •       •

180 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Aug 2020 at 11:20 PM (7 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Those are getting remodeled and selling for big big bucks for the rich as pandemic havens.

Like millions per silo.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Anyone know what's on that bunker rook?  *OLOCHENKO?
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This got a lot of press, I'm surprised they didn't get more.

That said, the seller was a nuclear-grade dumbass for not setting a minimum bid.  Give it a whirl next time you try to auction something, you'll save everyone a lot of grief.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is in the a** end of nowhere, 45+ minutes from the closest town big enough to have fast food or a Walmart (Devils Lake, about 8,000 people).  I would know, I'm an hour and 45 minutes away (all open highway).  Unless you're a seclusionist, there is nothing there for you.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wanebo: Those are getting remodeled and selling for big big bucks for the rich as pandemic havens.

Like millions per silo.


Not just the pandemic:

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.newy​o​rker.com/magazine/2017/01/30/doomsday-​prep-for-the-super-rich/amp
 
skatedrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone start a GoFundMe so we can finally build Farkistan.

I am totally serious.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I think that I'm gonna need a tetanus booster from looking at those pictures. And mold abatement.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Anyone know what's on that bunker rook?  *OLOCHENKO?


I assumed that it was Russian for decommissioned or something like that.
 
Samsquantch
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
How are you going to keep them down on the farm once they've seen Karl Hungus?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.