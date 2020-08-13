 Skip to content
 
Bald Eagle vs Drone. Bald Eagle: Win
    Michigan, Great Lakes, Upper Peninsula of Michigan, Lake Michigan, drone pilot Hunter King, EGLE's drone team, Bald Eagle  
soporific [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Bald-Eagle Man.
Bald-Eagle Man.
Bald-Eagle Man hates Drone-Flying Man.
They have a fight.
Bald eagle wins.
Bald-Eagle Man.
 
stilted [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Whar video? Whar?
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool. Ill eagle.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Obama's drones ain't welcome here!!
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Obama's drones ain't welcome here!!


Sure Jan
 
SeraphicSorcerer [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

stilted: Whar video? Whar?


I second this!
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Yeah shiat, imagine an average American storage-wars-watching goateed choad in cargo shorts being outsmarted by a wild animal. Never happens.
 
Farkhole [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
And that's why they couldn't use a drone to deliver the ring to Mt. Doom.
 
Waffle Nazi
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
'Murica, motherfarker! 🇺🇸
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is as good a metaphor for 2020 as any. Has trump given the eagle a position on his staff yet?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Waffle Nazi: 'Murica, motherfarker! 🇺🇸


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
