(KTLA Los Angeles)   Man arrested after explosion leads to discovery of 26 pipe bombs intended for "celebrations and to remove tree stumps", as one does in some parts of the country   (ktla.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Palm Beach County, Florida, South Florida metropolitan area, Palm Beach County, Boynton Beach, Florida, Florida police, Gregory Haasze, Crime, Boynton Beach Police Department  
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Adding shrapnel to tree removal charges is new to me.  Perhaps it's all about the celebration part.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Pipe bombs? Was that wrong?
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uhhh - the screws, nails and pellets in them - were those to make them more effective at removing stumps, or to make them more celebratory?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that's some damn good headlining right there subby!
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sounds like he had issue with a lot of stumps.

/should consider himself lucky he didn't end up with one
 
Stibium
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jso2897: Uhhh - the screws, nails and pellets in them - were those to make them more effective at removing stumps, or to make them more celebratory?


Carpenter's grenade. It blows trees into planks, the nails and screws are there to fasten the planks together.

Sometimes it makes a cabinet, sometimes a couch or a bed. Other times it would just be nice if it made your own coffin.

Never can tell with em. Just another one of God's great mysteries of life.
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I saw a local news report on this earlier today.  They were interviewing a neighbor and he said he had been hearing explosions over the past few weeks.  Just today someone decided to call the cops?Mind you this is happening in a suburban neighborhood, not the sticks.
 
Stibium
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Igor Jakovsky: I saw a local news report on this earlier today.  They were interviewing a neighbor and he said he had been hearing explosions over the past few weeks.  Just today someone decided to call the cops?Mind you this is happening in a suburban neighborhood, not the sticks.


The guy probably thought he could get away with a full-scale explosion since no one cared about his little M80 tests.
 
jm105 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Not a terrorist

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Igor Jakovsky: I saw a local news report on this earlier today.  They were interviewing a neighbor and he said he had been hearing explosions over the past few weeks.  Just today someone decided to call the cops?Mind you this is happening in a suburban neighborhood, not the sticks.


It's Florida, which is basically just a little league version of Brazil or South Africa.

A few days ago someone popped off 8 rounds next door around 11 pm. Not sure if it was a drive by or someone shooting at a burglar. This is a pretty decent neighborhood but no one called the cops. Even if you call them, they say it's a "low priority call" and might show up within the hour, shine a spotlight around to look for a body and then leave.
 
Gerald Tarrant
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Perhaps he is that leader of Antifa we've beem told to watch out for. Although that face seeks to fit better with the "fine people"
 
