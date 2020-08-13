 Skip to content
(CBC)   Outbreak of COVID-19 in Canada starts pretty much exactly where you'd expect something like this   (cbc.ca) divider line
    More: News, Vancouver, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, Concepts in metaphysics, Vancouver International Airport, Human, Comment, Novel, health authority  
soporific [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wullerton?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
COVID-19 is sorrey?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*rtfa*

hehehe that's epic
 
robertus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tim's?
 
Yeast No 7
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Rather specific.

A little too specific.

IYKWIMAITYD.
 
zobear [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The capitol of Canada, Toronto?
 
slobberbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Smash Mouth show?
 
HighwayBill [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Issue an Interpol orange notice
 
mr intrepid [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Going  to have to deep clean the lounge.   I suggest fire.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Trudeau should seize that hotel and tell Trump to get farked.

Once Trump is out of office, all his hotels should be seized by the government under civil asset forfeiture since hes obviously a criminal. Last I checked cops dont really need a conviction to seize shiat just a suspicion that crimes are being committed... and we all know Trump has been laundering money for the russian mob there for 3 decades.
 
shpritz
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Heh. They have a Trump Hotel. How embarrassing for them.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Didn't the Mayor of Vancouver try to get Trump's name taken off of that stupid building (he did not build this building, like most of the buildings that bear his "brand" but not the work of his tiny hands)?

Too late now, I guess. Trump and Covid-19 are eternally linked by the Trump Flu,
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Trudeau should seize that hotel and tell Trump to get farked.

Once Trump is out of office, all his hotels should be seized by the government under civil asset forfeiture since hes obviously a criminal. Last I checked cops dont really need a conviction to seize shiat just a suspicion that crimes are being committed... and we all know Trump has been laundering money for the russian mob there for 3 decades.


Then implode all of the buildings that have his name and just leave the rubble and never rebuild.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Contact with a giant ho?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

slobberbone: Smash Mouth show?


Actual text for a link to an article...
Nickelback is up to something

...and I was not curious enough to click it...
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Trudeau should seize that hotel and tell Trump to get farked.

Once Trump is out of office, all his hotels should be seized by the government under civil asset forfeiture since hes obviously a criminal. Last I checked cops dont really need a conviction to seize shiat just a suspicion that crimes are being committed... and we all know Trump has been laundering money for the russian mob there for 3 decades.


Leper Colony or Covid 19 homeless hotel. Then give it back to Trump and demand he pay for having the walls, floors, ceilings, fixtures, doors and windows torn out and rebuilt to code. It's only fair that Trump pays Canada if Mexico has to pay for Trump's pharaonic delusions to the South.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So it can be called the Trump virus ..
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

awruk!: [Fark user image 467x330]


The Dark Tower. I never watched that show but I hear it had everything in it: SF, horror, gunslinger fantasy, and of course, everything warped, evil and Trumpian.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That should be the Biden's AG strategy. Civil asset forfeiture after every shill in the GOP and the shills in the medias like OAN and fox news. Charge them with conspiring with russia and seize all their shiat. They have to prove they are not committing crimes if they want their stuff back. Good luck with that.

Leave mitch, barr, the trump family, the bush family, fox news and oan peniless. Seize their bank accounts. Seize their houses. Seize their cars. Make them poor AF and tell them they can have it all back if they testify against everyone else.

It'll be funny to watch,
 
aagrajag
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

shpritz: Heh. They have a Trump Hotel. How embarrassing for them.


Beats having a Trump, though.
 
Iggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I wonder whatever happened to the FBI investigation into the hotel and Ivanka...

https://www.cnn.com/2018/03/01/politi​c​s/ivanka-trump-fbi-investigation/index​.html
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Everything that touches Trump dies.
 
The Big H
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

JudgeSmails: Everything that touches Trump dies.


a57.foxnews.comView Full Size


I can live with that.
 
AeAe
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The Trump name is now toxic.
 
mikefinch
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
A covid outbreak in Canada means anyone diagnosed with covid can isolate without fear that they will become destitute. Anyone who gets sick can just go to the hospital. Everyone hears about it and remembers to be vigilant about distancing and sanitizing...

The Canadian motto should be "ne mentula sim".
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Man. That moron doesn't even need to physically present to spread deadly diseases.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Why is anyone attending a Trump property? JFC. Death cult indeed.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Relieved it wasn't a stiff breeze from Detroit or some Vermonter caught trying to buy Timbits to smuggle south.
 
SomeFarkinFarmgirl
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I wonder if this will feature in any Lincoln Project ads.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Why is anyone attending a Trump property? JFC. Death cult indeed.


^^^this^^^ my first thought was "who even goes to a Trump property?"
 
raius
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This article shows the importance of contact tracing.  We're not going to stop outbreaks from happening, what we can do is take the necessary steps to contain them.

This is why giving your name and number when you go out to places is so important.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Before I clicked the link I told my wife "oh god, it's probably at a trump hotel, that would be fitting." Well, farkin' shiat.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The Big H: JudgeSmails: Everything that touches Trump dies.

[a57.foxnews.com image 850x478]

I can live with that.


Why do some of these idiots look like they are in pain? I'm going with it is the role they play. They do it on TV too.

Hey! You! Bill! We need a pain role. Can you do it? <Bill gets his pain look on> Yeah, yeah, good. Very photogenic. You will be on the left of bunkie.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I was going with the extreme long shot of Haines Junction, Yukon. 1:5000 baby!
 
Excelsior
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Literally Addicted: Bennie Crabtree: Why is anyone attending a Trump property? JFC. Death cult indeed.

^^^this^^^ my first thought was "who even goes to a Trump property?"


It's by far the easiest way for foreign powers to curry favor with the current administration and funnel oodles of money his way under the radar in exchange for favorable policy decisions -- we sure as fark know that most of his policies and decisions aren't exactly meant to make things better for the US citizens that he's supposed to represent.

/Will be interesting to see how much the room occupancy levels of various trump properties will plummet once he's out of office and no longer politically useful
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

raius: This article shows the importance of contact tracing.  We're not going to stop outbreaks from happening, what we can do is take the necessary steps to contain them.

This is why giving your name and number when you go out to places is so important.


They just want my info to track me to compromise the purity of my precious bodily fluids.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It wasn't a nasti moose?
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Excelsior: Literally Addicted: Bennie Crabtree: Why is anyone attending a Trump property? JFC. Death cult indeed.

^^^this^^^ my first thought was "who even goes to a Trump property?"

It's by far the easiest way for foreign powers to curry favor with the current administration and funnel oodles of money his way under the radar in exchange for favorable policy decisions -- we sure as fark know that most of his policies and decisions aren't exactly meant to make things better for the US citizens that he's supposed to represent.

/Will be interesting to see how much the room occupancy levels of various trump properties will plummet once he's out of office and no longer politically useful


I'd understand if it were in Brunei or in Brazil, but Vancouver? Who the hell is travelling?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The Big H:
That is truly one of the most disturbing historical photos of all time. It gave him the courage to call himself the chosen one.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It must be nice in places that aren't shiatholes to have few enough cases for potential exposure to covid to warrant a news story.

Meanwhile in Murica, 55000 cases today, and another 1300 murdered by psychopath Kushner's malicious sinking of the covid response effort.
 
shpritz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

aagrajag: shpritz: Heh. They have a Trump Hotel. How embarrassing for them.

Beats having a Trump, though.


Good point.
 
don't understand
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The Big H: JudgeSmails: Everything that touches Trump dies.

[a57.foxnews.com image 850x478]

I can live with that.


I can't even find the words to convey how unbelievably disturbing that photo is.

Holy Sh*t!
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.