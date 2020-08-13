 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail)   At least 7000 people in California think God will protect them from covid   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Religion is a mental disorder
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fun fact, my brother went to this guy's seminary. I can confirm he is a gigantic asshole, even by evangelical standards.

/my brother or pastor MacArthur?
//why not both.jpg
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Many of them will get a chance to meet this God soon if he indeed exists.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
revoke their tax exempt status.
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They better be right about Jesus liking them, because no one else does.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At some point this has to become criminal.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm curious but no damn way I'm clicking on a Daily Mail online link...that website gave my grandmother herpes
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish every last one of them a slow, horrible, painful death and best of all, awareness of their situation as they go.

I've had enough.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: Religion is a mental disorder


what an original and clever bumper sticker. i've never seen such rhetoric on the internet before. truly you are a comedian and a sage.
 
cob2f
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a few weeks it'll be 3000, then 1500, 750, etc.
 
Name_Omitted [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's that?  You can't feel like you are at church unless you're seen at church?

"And when you pray, do not be like the hypocrites, for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and on the street corners to be seen by others. Truly I tell you, they have received their reward in full." Matthew 6-6
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, they should have chanted a few BLM slogans before the first hymn, and then they would have been protected.
 
Mukster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God: "See ya soon!"
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: Religion is a mental disorder


Yup. Basing your whole life and killing people based on what mental patients said 2000 years ago sure is weird.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rambino: At some point this has to become criminal.


But but but priests dont commit crimes! I mean its not like they covered up pedophilia, rape and money laundering for decades!
 
DittoToo [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the Trump Pandemic keeps on Trumping.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: Circusdog320: Religion is a mental disorder

what an original and clever bumper sticker. i've never seen such rhetoric on the internet before. truly you are a comedian and a sage.


He's not wrong. Religion is the most pervasive mental illness known to mankind. Sorry you sound afflicted
 
g.fro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And Jesus answered and said to him, "It has been said, 'You shall not tempt the LORD your God.' "

Luke 4:12
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: Circusdog320: Religion is a mental disorder

what an original and clever bumper sticker. i've never seen such rhetoric on the internet before. truly you are a comedian and a sage.


Science, biatch
 
hlehmann [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Religious people are stupid people, and stupid people tend to believe in stupid ideas.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
And how much did they rai$e in the collection plate$?

There's your answer.

God (if he/she exists) gave man a brain above all others. And then charlatans and conmen like this come along and tell you not to use it.
 
g.fro
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Rambino: At some point this has to become criminal.

But but but priests dont commit crimes! I mean its not like they covered up pedophilia, rape and money laundering for decades!


Wrong church.
 
jso2897
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: Circusdog320: Religion is a mental disorder

what an original and clever bumper sticker. i've never seen such rhetoric on the internet before. truly you are a comedian and a sage.


He merely stated a truth.
If it offends you, scrutinize thyself for the reason.
 
dioscaido [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You know, morons.
 
Sharksfan
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Do they live in Sacramento? I bet they live in Sacramento....
 
rcain [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
At this point who cares? America has lost and is officially a failed state. It's time to give up, embrace the COVID, order everyone back to school, back to work and get back to playing sports, under pain of imprisonment

This is MURCA gawdammit, the only thing we can do is let the weak die and live with the COVID forevs
 
Sharksfan
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Read the article after posting that.  Surprised they do not live in Sacramento.....
 
Excelsior
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Baptist churches of just about any individual flavor or closely-defined denomination are stuffed with over-enthusiastic nutcases.  It's the nature of that creed.  I'm not sure how you'd calm those assholes down.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: sinko swimo: Circusdog320: Religion is a mental disorder

what an original and clever bumper sticker. i've never seen such rhetoric on the internet before. truly you are a comedian and a sage.

Science, biatch


Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

g.fro: lolmao500: Rambino: At some point this has to become criminal.

But but but priests dont commit crimes! I mean its not like they covered up pedophilia, rape and money laundering for decades!

Wrong church.


Not really.  The only thing that varies is the gender of the target pre-teens.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i thought god was everywhere? i guess the parishioners money is at home with them and clearly for the churches,that's not working.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

hlehmann: Religious people are stupid people, and stupid people tend to believe in stupid ideas.


The vast majority of them are profound stupid, yes, but there is a tiny cohort of highly intelligent trul believers out there. The sophistication of their double-think is terrifying.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
These Doomsday cults just get bigger and bigger all the time.

How much Droolaid do you have to drink to put your faith in the God of Smallpox, the Black Death, Pneumonic Plague, Cholera, Yellowjack, Syphillis, Gonorhead, AIDS, SARS, MERS, Ebola, West Nile Virus, Influenza, Measles, Mumps, Rubella, and a thousand other plagues and pestilences that the Merciful Hand of Providence never haulted or abated for one day between them?

GOD'S WRATH DOES NOT WORK LIKE THAT.

Nobody is spared the laws of physics, chemistry, biology or history.

2.5 million children die a year of diarrhea, which can be prevented with a little hygeine and cured with a bit of salt to put in water to prevent dehydration but caring the Gospel to all and sundry apparently doesn't pay two cents for salt or vitamin pills or vaccines and basic treatments such as giving food to the hungry, shelter to the extreme weather exposed and not sending earthquakes and hurricanes and tornados to the Bible Belt to punish the wickedness of Gays and Lesbians on Christopher Street, New York City,

Reflect upon this:  Thou shalt not tempt the Lord thy God, Also, Jesus rebuked the Devil when he took Our Lord to the top of some imaginary mountain from which he could see all the kingdoms of the Earth, and then tempted him to throw himself down from the top of said Mons Olympus because His Father would surely send angels to bear his weary bones to home and safety through miraculous interventionism against the law of gravity and the afore-mentioned ancient warning not to tempt God by doing stupid things and expecting God to catch you when you fall.

Read your Bibles, pay-pul. You won't find anthing to justify the diabolical Trumpism of pseudo- and anti-Christians there. To quote the Reverend Lovejoy, "It's all over, people! We don't have a prayer!" News at elevin.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

WayneKerr: I wish every last one of them a slow, horrible, painful death and best of all, awareness of their situation as they go.

I've had enough.


Problem is they would probably infect a lot of other non-crazy people as well.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

jso2897: sinko swimo: Circusdog320: Religion is a mental disorder

what an original and clever bumper sticker. i've never seen such rhetoric on the internet before. truly you are a comedian and a sage.

He merely stated a truth.
If it offends you, scrutinize thyself for the reason.


It's not offensive, just obvious and unoriginal.
 
g.fro
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: g.fro: lolmao500: Rambino: At some point this has to become criminal.

But but but priests dont commit crimes! I mean its not like they covered up pedophilia, rape and money laundering for decades!

Wrong church.

Not really.  The only thing that varies is the gender of the target pre-teens.


This church doesn't have priests.

And most megachurch pastors are simply grifters.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Weird.

I didn't think mega-church going people were the selfish type.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
For a brief time yesterday or the day before, Texas had 9,004 Covid 19 deaths, the same as Canada.

California, the only state with a population larger than Canada, has over 10,000 deaths, which sort of makes a mockery of the old "population density" argument, seeing as about two thirds of Canada's area is over 200 miles for the US border, but two thirds of its population is in two Provinces, Ontario and Quebec, with very nearly the same population density as the heavily populated states East of the Mississippi, while 90% of the population is well South of 200 miles from the border.

Population density is a good predicter of urban pandemics until people actually begin to fight back with sheltering in place or social distancing or quarantines, but it is a very poor predictor of how any territory will respond to a pandemic threat. In fact, New York is still just as dense as it was in April, minus the rich, of course. So are Montreal and Toronto, but compare the numbers of cases and deaths now and you will find that there is no reason to excuse the USA on account of geographical factors beyond American control and responsability, like the cold or the sparseness of population, or the lack of African Americans and Hispanics. Canada more than makes up for these differences in many ways. For example we have 1.5 million First Nations people, many of them living in urban poverty, who more than make up for the "Negro Problem", namely stupid, racist white people.
 
jso2897
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: jso2897: sinko swimo: Circusdog320: Religion is a mental disorder

what an original and clever bumper sticker. i've never seen such rhetoric on the internet before. truly you are a comedian and a sage.

He merely stated a truth.
If it offends you, scrutinize thyself for the reason.

It's not offensive, just obvious and unoriginal.


Seems like an irrelevant criticism - it wasn't a joke or a story.
 
