 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   Sweat, leather, beer, and classic rock are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, Aug 2-8 Biker Edition   (fark.com) divider line
8
    More: Facepalm, Login, Cascading Style Sheets, Mason jar, Fark Weird News Quiz, Vanilla, Quiz, Hard Version of this week, Time  
•       •       •

245 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 13 Aug 2020 at 5:32 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, now that a quarter million bikers are finally heading out from the Sturgis Bike Rally in South Dakota, I thought I'd take the opportunity to look at the souvenirs many are taking home with them on purpose, as opposed to the microscopic riders that aren't paying in grass or gas.

Some of these I thought were great - encouraging precautions:

do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.netView Full Size


gray-kota-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.comView Full Size


And some, well...

cdn10.bigcommerce.comView Full Size


media4.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size


And some were more "I have no idea WTF they're going for here"

wjactv.comView Full Size


Is my local COVID-19 a front line hero? A hero of what?

Anyway, take the Quiz, then come back and tell us how you did and the stupidest coronavirus "souvenirs" you've seen so far.

Last week's winners and easiest/hardest can be found in the NotNewsletter.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues on the Quiz.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My sister sent me this last week. It's so far out there it's not even in bad taste - there's just no taste at all.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I did a lot better this week.

This is a shirt a friend of mine picked up from a roadside stand a hundred miles away from Sturgis. No, he wasn't going there.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farkn Yaj Yenrac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there actually a harder version of the quiz this week or is that a typo?
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darkhorse23: I did a lot better this week.

This is a shirt a friend of mine picked up from a roadside stand a hundred miles away from Sturgis. No, he wasn't going there.

[Fark user image 425x482]


That's... something.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farkn Yaj Yenrac: Is there actually a harder version of the quiz this week or is that a typo?


That was a typo. Fixed.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speaking of my sister, she just sent me this one:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rider_you_know [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Got no souvenirs, but wow!
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.