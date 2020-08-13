 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   TikTok flight attendant gives travelers some key tips on staying at a hotel, including the Black Light Bedbug Dance, the V2 Ice Bucket Challenge, the Shampoo Bottle Shuffle, and Safe Deposit Box Bingo   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
12
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

667 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Aug 2020 at 10:42 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
First thing I do when I get into any hotel room is check the mattress for bed bugs. You don't want to discover them after they've already bitten you or gotten in all your stuff.
 
Cardinal Ximenez
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What are tips that someone who's never stayed in a hotel might find helpful.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Who knew that TikTok had planes?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size


Wow, she has the whitest teeth I've ever come across
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I guess bedbugs prefer total darkness and are attracted to the CO2that you exhale. Leaving a light on and doing whatever to have good airflow in your room might help a bit. Alternative: crack a fresh can of beer, have a swig or two, put it under the bed, turn off the lights and leave the room for an hour or two. Check the can for creepycrawlies first thing when you return.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
and to check behind the curtains for intruders

You'd need to be some kind of psycho to do that. (the hiding that is)
 
clownass
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 306x484]

Wow, she has the whitest teeth I've ever come across


She owes me a new monitor.
 
maumau the flakcatcher
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Put your bags in the tub. Then check for bedbugs. If you find any you'll have peace of mind knowing your luggage can't have any.
 
clownass
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
E
 
Watubi
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Two portable door locks.  One for the entry door and the other for the (possible) adjoining door
 
Queef Wellington
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Tips are not "hacks" ffs.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

johnny_vegas: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 306x484]

Wow, she has the whitest teeth I've ever come across


Oh come on, you were here for homeschool wife =)
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.